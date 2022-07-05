Tuesday, July 5
Seattle at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Boston, TBS 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Ron Darling, & Allie LaForce
Toronto at Oakland, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Dodgers, 10 p.m.]
San Francisco at Arizona, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Colorado at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, July 6
Minnesota at Chi White Sox, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Tigers, 1 p.m.]
Chi Cubs at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at Oakland, MLBN 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN 7 p.m. – Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez
Texas at Baltimore, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Diamondbacks]
Thursday, July 7
Kansas City at Houston, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Reds, Game 1]
LA Angels at Baltimore, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Cardinals at Braves]
Toronto at Seattle, MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, July 8
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Orioles]
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher
Toronto at Seattle, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
Chi Cubs at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Padres]
Saturday, July 9
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
San Francisco at San Diego, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
NY Yankees at Boston, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Toronto at Seattle, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Mariners]
Sunday, July 10
LA Angels at Baltimore, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, TBA
Washington at Atlanta, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Mets]
Philadelphia at St. Louis, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Oakland, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Dodgers]
NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Monday, July 11
Detroit at Kansas City, Game 1, ESPN+/MLBN/MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Rockies]
