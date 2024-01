Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Sunday, January 28 AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens CBS, Paramount+ 3 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn; Jay Feely

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker NFC Championship

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers FOX, FOX Deportes 6:30 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin h/t Sammy!