Announcing SchedulesXFLBy Joe Lucia on

Thursday, February 23rd

St. Louis @ Seattle, 9 PM FX
Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Ian Fitzsimmons, Taylor McGregor

Saturday, February 25th

DC @ Vegas, 7 PM FX
John Schriffen, Tom Luginbill, Harry Douglas, Stormy Buonantony
ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp

Sunday, February 26th

San Antonio @ Orlando, 4 PM ESPN
Tom Hart, Greg McElroy, Cole Cubelic, Dawn Davenport

Arlington @ Houston, 7 PM ESPN2
Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Eric Mac Lain, Tiffany Blackmon

All games can be streamed on ESPN+ and will air on SiriusXM Channel 81.

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia