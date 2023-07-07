2023 MLB All-Star Week
T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Friday, July 7
2023 HBCU Swingman Classic
MLBN 10:30 p.m.
Dave Sims, Harold Reynolds, & Symone Stanley
Saturday, July 8
MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game (re-air)
MLB Network 11 a.m.
Melanie Newman, Jonathan Mayo, Ryan Rowland-Smith
MLB All-Star Futures Game
Peacock 7 p.m.
Dave Sims, Yonder Alonso, Jonathan Mayo, Siera Santos, & Caroline Pineda
MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Peacock 10:15 p.m.
Dave Sims, Yonder Alonso, Jonathan Mayo, Siera Santos, & Caroline Pineda
Sunday, July 9
2023 MLB Player Draft
ESPN & MLBN 7 p.m.
ESPN talent: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kiley McDaniel
MLB Network talent: Greg Amsinger, Melanie Newman, Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds, Xavier Scruggs, Jay Johnson, Jim Callis, Carlos Collazo
MLB Network airs the first and second rounds, ESPN airs the first round only
Monday, July 10
MLB Tonight All-Star Media Day
MLBN 2 p.m.
Yonder Alonso, Robert Flores, Adnan Virk, Chris Young
2023 MLB Home Run Derby
ESPN 8 p.m.
Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, Alden Gonzalez
ESPN2 (Statcast): Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello
ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville
Tuesday, July 11
All-Star Red Carpet Show
MLBN 2 p.m.
Greg Amsinger, Robert Flores, Lauren Gardner, Harold Reynolds, Chris Young
2023 MLB All-Star Game
National League vs American League
FOX 8 p.m.
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, & Tom Verducci
FOX Deportes: Jaime Motta, Edgar Gonzalez
ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Buster Olney, & Tim Kurkjian
h/t Sammy!