2023 MLB All-Star Week

T-Mobile Park, Seattle Friday, July 7 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic

MLBN 10:30 p.m.

Dave Sims, Harold Reynolds, & Symone Stanley Saturday, July 8 MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game (re-air)

MLB Network 11 a.m.

Melanie Newman, Jonathan Mayo, Ryan Rowland-Smith MLB All-Star Futures Game

Peacock 7 p.m.

Dave Sims, Yonder Alonso, Jonathan Mayo, Siera Santos, & Caroline Pineda MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Peacock 10:15 p.m.

Dave Sims, Yonder Alonso, Jonathan Mayo, Siera Santos, & Caroline Pineda Sunday, July 9 2023 MLB Player Draft

ESPN & MLBN 7 p.m.

ESPN talent: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kiley McDaniel

MLB Network talent: Greg Amsinger, Melanie Newman, Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds, Xavier Scruggs, Jay Johnson, Jim Callis, Carlos Collazo MLB Network airs the first and second rounds, ESPN airs the first round only Monday, July 10 MLB Tonight All-Star Media Day

MLBN 2 p.m.

Yonder Alonso, Robert Flores, Adnan Virk, Chris Young 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

ESPN 8 p.m.

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, Alden Gonzalez

ESPN2 (Statcast): Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello

ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville Tuesday, July 11 All-Star Red Carpet Show

MLBN 2 p.m.

Greg Amsinger, Robert Flores, Lauren Gardner, Harold Reynolds, Chris Young 2023 MLB All-Star Game

National League vs American League

FOX 8 p.m.

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, & Tom Verducci

FOX Deportes: Jaime Motta, Edgar Gonzalez

ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Buster Olney, & Tim Kurkjian h/t Sammy!