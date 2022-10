2022 World Series

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Fri, October 28: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, FOX 8:03 p.m.

Game 2: Sat, October 29: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, FOX 8:03 p.m.

Game 3: Mon, October 31: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FOX 8:03 p.m.

Game 4: Tue, November 1: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FOX 8:03 p.m.

Game 5: Wed, November 2: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FOX 8:03 p.m.*

Game 6: Fri, November 4: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, FOX 8:03 p.m.*

Game 7: Sat, November 5: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, FOX 8:03 p.m.*

*- if necessary

One hour pregame show before each game starting at 7 p.m. (6:30 if there is a Game 7)

World Series on FOX Broadcast Talent

Game broadcasters: Joe Davis, John Smoltz

Field reporters: Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Pregame show: Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas; Matt Vasgersian*, Dontrelle Willis (pitching analyst)

*Vasgersian subs for Burkhardt before NFL assignments

FOX Deportes (cable & SAP): Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzalez, Jaime Motta, & Carlos Alvarez

Streaming (internet & app): FOX Sports, MLB.TV

Additional World Series Broadcasts

ESPN Radio (SiriusXM 80): Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Pregame/Postgame: Kevin Winter, Doug Glanville

Astros Radio (SiriusXM 175): Robert Ford, Steve Sparks

Spanish: Francisco Romero, Alex Treviño

Phillies Radio (SiriusXM 177): Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen

Spanish: Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik

TUDN Radio (Spanish): Jesús Acostas, Enrique Burak, Alberto Ferreiro, José Luis Nápoles, Luis Eduardo Quiñones, Antonio de Valdes (various pairings for various games)

MLB International (English in select countries): Dave Flemming, Dan Plesac

ESPN (Spanish in select countries): Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alvarez, Guillermo Silas

MLB Network World Series Programming

MLB Central, 9 a.m: Robert Flores, Mark DeRosa, Lauren Shehadi

World Series Replay, 1 p.m: FOX rebroadcast

High Heat, 3 p.m: Christopher Russo, Alanna Rizzo

MLB Now, 4 p.m: Brian Kenny, Joel Sherman; Yonder Alonso or Ron Darling

Intentional Talk, 5 p.m: Stephen Nelson, Kevin Millar

MLB Tonight, 6 p.m: World Series pregame & postgame

Hosts: Greg Amsinger, Fran Charles, Sierra Santos, Matt Vasgersian, Adnan Virk, Matt Yallof

Analysts: Al Leiter, Carlos Peña, Pedro Martinez, Cameron Maybin, Anthony Recker, Harold Reynolds, Xavier Scruggs, Chris Young

Reporters: Scott Braun (Astros), Lauren Gardner (Phillies)

ESPN World Series Programming

Baseball Tonight, weekdays on game days, ESPN2 5 p.m.

Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Eduardo Perez

Additional 7 p.m. show for Games 1 & 4 only

