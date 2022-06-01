2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Commentators: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters; Steve Javie (Rules Analyst)

ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Fabricio Orberto, & Sebastian Christensen

NBA Finals: Celebrating 75 (ESPN2, Game 1 only): Michael Eaves, CJ McCollum, Tim Legler, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving

NBA Countdown: Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon; NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowsk; Earvin Johnson (Game 1 Only)

NBA Today: (ESPN Weekdays at 3 p.m.; ESPN2 Thu 6/2): Malikea Andrews (host), Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Vince Carter, Chiney Ogwumike, Zach Lowe

Radio

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo, Doris Burke; Monica McNutt, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Warriors Local Radio: Tim Roye, Tom Tolbert

Celtics Local Radio: Sean Grande, Cedric Maxwell

Streaming

Hoop Streams: Cassidy Hubbarth, Monica McNutt, Gary Striewski, David Jacoby, Christine Williamson, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike

Hoop Streams will air one hour before tip off and will be available on all ESPN social media.

NBA Finals Streaming: All ESPN Platforms, including WatchESPN, ESPN app, & ESPN+

2022 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: Thu, June 2; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 9 p.m.

Game 2: Sun, June 5; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 8 p.m.

Game 3: Wed, June 8; at TD Garden, Boston, ABC 9 p.m.

Game 4: Fri, June 10; at TD Garden, Boston, ABC 9 p.m.

Game 5: Mon, June 13; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 9 p.m.*

Game 6: Thu, June 16; at TD Garden, Boston, ABC 9 p.m.*

Game 7: Sun, June 19; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 8 p.m.*

*If necessary

h/t Sammy!