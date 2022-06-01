2022 NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
Commentators: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters; Steve Javie (Rules Analyst)
ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Fabricio Orberto, & Sebastian Christensen
NBA Finals: Celebrating 75 (ESPN2, Game 1 only): Michael Eaves, CJ McCollum, Tim Legler, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving
NBA Countdown: Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon; NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowsk; Earvin Johnson (Game 1 Only)
NBA Today: (ESPN Weekdays at 3 p.m.; ESPN2 Thu 6/2): Malikea Andrews (host), Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Vince Carter, Chiney Ogwumike, Zach Lowe
Radio
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo, Doris Burke; Monica McNutt, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude
Warriors Local Radio: Tim Roye, Tom Tolbert
Celtics Local Radio: Sean Grande, Cedric Maxwell
Streaming
Hoop Streams: Cassidy Hubbarth, Monica McNutt, Gary Striewski, David Jacoby, Christine Williamson, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike
Hoop Streams will air one hour before tip off and will be available on all ESPN social media.
NBA Finals Streaming: All ESPN Platforms, including WatchESPN, ESPN app, & ESPN+
2022 NBA Finals Schedule
Game 1: Thu, June 2; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 9 p.m.
Game 2: Sun, June 5; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 8 p.m.
Game 3: Wed, June 8; at TD Garden, Boston, ABC 9 p.m.
Game 4: Fri, June 10; at TD Garden, Boston, ABC 9 p.m.
Game 5: Mon, June 13; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 9 p.m.*
Game 6: Thu, June 16; at TD Garden, Boston, ABC 9 p.m.*
Game 7: Sun, June 19; at Chase Center, San Francisco, ABC 8 p.m.*
*If necessary
h/t Sammy!