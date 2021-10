Friday, October 22

6 PM- Middle Tennessee at UConn

CBSSN: John Sadak, Randy Cross

6 PM- Columbia at Dartmouth

ESPNU: Eric Frede, Jack Ford

7 PM- Memphis at UCF

ESPN2: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

9:30 PM- Colorado State at Utah State

CBSSN: Chris Lewis, Corey Chavous

10:30 PM- Washington at Arizona

ESPN2: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tiffany Blackmon

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, October 23

Noon- Illinois at Penn State

ABC, ESPN3: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Touchdown Radio: Brett Dolan, Gino Torretta

Noon- Northwestern at Michigan

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Noon- Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPN: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Noon- Cincinnati at Navy

ESPN2: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

Noon- Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

ESPNU: John Schriffen, Dustin Fox

Noon- Kansas State at Texas Tech

FS1: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

Noon- UAPB at Arkansas

SEC: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

Noon- Wake Forest at Army West Point

CBSSN: Jason Horowitz, Ross Tucker, Tina Cervasio

Noon- UMass at Florida State

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson

Noon- Penn at Yale

NESN, ESPN+: Ron Vaccaro, Jack Siedlecki

Noon- Morehead State at Marist

ESPN3: Geoff Brault, Steve Eggink, Ed Weir

Noon- Duquesne at Sacred Heart

ESPN3: Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride, John Schmeelk

Noon- Bryant at Wagner

NEC Front Row: Keith Raad, Stuart Johnson

Noon- LIU at Central Connecticut

NEC Front Row: Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins

Noon- Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPN+: Jason Ross, Forrest Conoly

12:30 PM- Syracuse at Virginia Tech

ACC RSN, ESPN3: Tom Werme, James Bates, Wiley Ballard

1 PM- Youngstown State at Indiana State

WBCB, ESPN+: Luke Martin, Katrell Moss

1 PM- New Hampshire at Elon

WMYV, FloFootball: Taylor Durham, Matt Krause, Marilyn Payne

1 PM- Dayton at Valparaiso

ESPN3: Todd Ickow, Tom Byrne

1 PM- Chattanooga at Samford

ESPN3: Curt Bloom, Damian Mitchell, Blake Gardner

1 PM- UIW at McNeese

ESPN3: John Liddle, LaDarrin McLane, ShaVonne Herndon

1 PM- Davidson at Butler

YouTube: Joey Lindstrom, Drew Bevelheimer

1 PM- Kent State at Ohio

ESPN+: Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry

1 PM- Brown at Cornell

ESPN+: Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs

1 PM- Georgetown at Bucknell

ESPN+: Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr

1 PM- Lehigh at Fordham

ESPN+: Emmanuel Berbari, Andrew Posadas

1 PM- Harvard at Princeton

ESPN+: Cody Chrusciel, Dave Giancola

1 PM- San Diego at Presbyterian

ESPN+: Chris Doski, John Orck

1 PM- North Carolina Central at Morgan State

ESPN+: Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt

HSRN: Lamont Germany, Renard Stubbs

1 PM- Maine at Albany

FloFootball: Rodger Wyland, Eric Hannmann

1:30 PM- Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb

Nexstar, ESPN+: David Jackson, Jay Sonnhalter

2 PM- Illinois State at South Dakota

Midco SN, ESPN3: Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Elaina Lanson

2 PM- South Carolina State at Delaware State

ESPN3: Mike Couzens, Barrett Brooks

HSRN (South Carolina State): Ernest Robinson, William “Bill” Hamilton

HSRN (Delaware State): Gary Laing, Leroy Thompson

2 PM- Norfolk State at Howard

ESPN3: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

2 PM- Texas State at Georgia State

ESPN+: Matt Stewart, Sam Crenshaw

2 PM- North Carolina A&T at Hampton

ESPN+: Matt White, Travis Oliver

2 PM- Western Carolina at The Citadel

ESPN+: Kevin Fitzgerald, Jason Kempf

2 PM- East Tennessee State at Furman

ESPN+: Bryant Lambert, Cole Neely

2 PM- Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State

ESPN+: Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas

2:30 PM- Virginia U of Lynchburg at Tennessee Tech

ESPN+: Dylan Vazzano, Sam Brooks

3 PM- Wisconsin at Purdue

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen, Rick Pizzo

3 PM- James Madison at Delaware

NBCS PHIL, FloFootball: Andrew Bogusch, Qadry Ismail

3 PM- Western Illinois at North Dakota

Midco SN 2, ESPN+: Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowki

3 PM- Idaho State at Montana State

SWX MT, ESPN+: Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Alex Eschelman

3 PM- Austin Peay at Murray State

ESPN3: Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel

3 PM- Charleston Southern at North Alabama

ESPN3: Benjamin Ray, Bryan Neece

3 PM- UNI at South Dakota State

ESPN3: Brad Wells, Don Patterson, Kelly Burke

3 PM- Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois

ESPN+: Mike Bradd, Jason Fisher

3 PM- Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

ESPN+: John Hatler, Derek Carr, Chris Brinkley

3 PM- Jacksonville State at Sam Houston

ESPN+: Tom Franklin, Taylor McHargue

3:30 PM- Oregon at UCLA

ABC, ESPN3: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

3:30 PM- Oklahoma State at Iowa State

FOX: Aaron Goldsmith, Brock Huard

Westwood One: Ted Emrich, Ben Leber

3:30 PM- LSU at Ole Miss

CBS, PARA+: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

3:30 PM- Clemson at Pitt

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

3:30 PM- Maryland at Minnesota

ESPN2: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

3:30 PM- BYU at Washington State

FS1: Cory Provous, Mark Helfrich

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

3:30 PM- Western Michigan at Toledo

CBSSN: Jason Knapp, Eric Wood

3:30 PM- Colorado at California

P12, P12 BAY, P12 MTN: Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy

3:30 PM- New Mexico at Wyoming

Stadium: Chris Vosters, Sed Bonner

3:30 PM- Towson at William & Mary

YurView VA, FloFootball: Andrew Phillips, Jay Leach

3:30 PM- Missouri State at North Dakota State

ABC ND, ESPN+: Dom Izzo, Kyle Emanuel, Logan Campbell

3:30 PM- Miami (OH) at Ball State

ESPN+: Jim Barbar, Tyoka Jackson

3:30 PM- Buffalo at Akron

ESPN+: Doug Sherman, Ryan Shazier

3:30 PM- Rice at UAB

ESPN+: Will Kollmeyer, Ben Stanfield, Lynden Blake

3:30 PM- Rhode Island at Villanova

FloFootball: Nick Mantegna, Steve Pinone

3:30 PM- Richmond at Stony Brook

FloFootball: Jonny Wincott, Sam Kornhauser

4 PM- ECU at Houston

ESPNU: Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason

4 PM- Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

4 PM- Boston College at Vanderbilt

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

4 PM- Weber State at Eastern Washington

SWX NW, ESPN+: Rob Jesselson, Bill Ames

4 PM- Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State

YouTube: Lee Hall, Joshua Davis

4 PM- Liberty at North Texas

ESPN+: Kyle Youmans, Hek’ma Harrison

4 PM- Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State

ESPN+: Jeff Palermo, Rene Nadeau, Taylor Verrico

4 PM- Kennesaw State at Campbell

ESPN+: Chris Hemeyer, Peter Montemuro

6 PM- Wofford at Mercer

Nexstar, ESPN+: Pete Yanity, Jared Singleton

6 PM- Colgate vs. Holy Cross

SPEC NEWS, ESPN+: Tim McKone, Jorge Bannister

7 PM- Tennessee at Alabama

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Greg McElroy, Katie George

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons

7 PM- Nevada at Fresno State

FS2: Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis

7 PM- San Diego State at Air Force

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

7 PM- UTSA at Louisiana Tech

Stadium: Chris Hassel, Patrick Murray

7 PM- South Alabama at UL Monroe

ESPN3: Mike Hammett, David Griffith

7 PM- Temple at USF

ESPN+: Courtney Lyle, Brandon Weeden

7 PM- Western Kentucky at FIU

ESPN+: A.J. Ricketts, Cam Lynch

7 PM- Central Arkansas at Lamar

ESPN+: Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams

7 PM- Midwestern State at Tarleton State

ESPN+: John Liddle, Richard Bartel

7 PM- Nicholls at Houston Baptist

ESPN+: David Saltzman, Shea Walker, Laura Sadler

7 PM- Prairie View A&M at Southern

ESPN+: Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas

7:30 PM- USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathyrn Tappen

Notre Dame JMI: Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris

7:30 PM- Ohio State at Indiana

ABC, ESPN3: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Compass Media: T.J. Rives, Tiki Barber

7:30 PM- NC State at Miami (FL)

ESPN2: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

7:30 PM- West Virginia at TCU

ESPNU: Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

7:30 PM- South Carolina at Texas A&M

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Learfield: Kate Scott, Mike Golic

7:30 PM- Georgia Tech at Virginia

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

7:30 PM- Utah at Oregon State

P12, P12 MTN, P12 OR: Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth

7:30 PM- Montana at Idaho

SWX, ESPN+: Dennis Patchin, Adam Shackleford

8 PM- Alcorn State at Texas Southern

AT&T SW: Matt Pedersen, Ken Moore

8 PM- UC Davis at Cal Poly

ESPN+: Chris Sylvester, John Kane

8 PM- Northern Colorado at Southern Utah

ESPN+: Chris Holmes

9 PM- Northern Arizona at Sacramento State

KMAX, ESPN+: Dave Lewis, Darren Arbet

9 PM- Stephen F. Austin at Dixie State

ESPN+: Devin Dixon, Andy Thompson

11:59 PM- New Mexico State at Hawai’i

SPEC HI PPV, Team1 Sports App (outside HI): Kanoa Leahy, Rich Miano, Scott Robbs

