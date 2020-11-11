2020 The Masters
Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA
November 12 – 15
CBS Sports & ESPN
Broadcast Talent
CBS
18th tower: Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo
Analysts: Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper , Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Bill Macatee, Verne Lundquist
Interviews: Amanda Balionis
Highlights show: Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch
ESPN
18th tower: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange
Interviews: Tom Rinaldi
Hole announcers: CBS golf talent
ESPN Deportes: John Sutcliffe, Hernán Rey, Matias Anselmo
Streaming (on Masters Live, CBS Sports and ESPN+ app & website)
Featured groups 1: Andrew Catalon, Billy Kratzert, Michelle Wie West
Featured groups 2: Brian Crowell, Michael Breed,
Amen Corner: Grant Boone, Mark Immelman
15th & 16th holes; Luke Elvy, Ned Michaels
Westwood One Radio
Brian Katrek, Charlie Rymer, Mark Carnevale, Kay Cockerill, Whit Watson, Ted Emrich
2020 Masters Schedule
Thursday, November 12
Television/Radio
First Round, ESPN 1 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
First Round highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
Westwood One radio, 1 p.m.
Streaming
Featured groups, Masters Live 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Amen Corner, Masters Live 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Friday, November 13
Television/Radio
Second Round, ESPN 1 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Second Round highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
Westwood One radio, 1 p.m.
Streaming
Featured groups, Masters Live 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Amen Corner, Masters Live 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m
Saturday, November 14
Television/Radio
Third Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Third Round encore, CBS Sports Network 10 p.m.
Westwood One radio, 12 p.m.
Streaming
Featured groups, Masters Live 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Amen Corner, Masters Live 10:10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.
15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 11:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m
Sunday, November 15
Television/Radio
Final Round, CBS 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Final Round encore, CBS Sports Network 8 p.m.
Westwood One radio, 10 a.m.
Streaming
Featured groups, Masters Live 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Amen Corner, Masters Live 8:10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.
15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m
