2020 The Masters

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

November 12 – 15

CBS Sports & ESPN

Broadcast Talent

CBS

18th tower: Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo

Analysts: Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper , Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Bill Macatee, Verne Lundquist

Interviews: Amanda Balionis

Highlights show: Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch

ESPN

18th tower: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange

Interviews: Tom Rinaldi

Hole announcers: CBS golf talent

ESPN Deportes: John Sutcliffe, Hernán Rey, Matias Anselmo

Streaming (on Masters Live, CBS Sports and ESPN+ app & website)

Featured groups 1: Andrew Catalon, Billy Kratzert, Michelle Wie West

Featured groups 2: Brian Crowell, Michael Breed,

Amen Corner: Grant Boone, Mark Immelman

15th & 16th holes; Luke Elvy, Ned Michaels

Westwood One Radio

Brian Katrek, Charlie Rymer, Mark Carnevale, Kay Cockerill, Whit Watson, Ted Emrich

2020 Masters Schedule

Thursday, November 12

Television/Radio

First Round, ESPN 1 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

First Round highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.

Westwood One radio, 1 p.m.

Streaming

Featured groups, Masters Live 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner, Masters Live 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Friday, November 13

Television/Radio

Second Round, ESPN 1 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Second Round highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.

Westwood One radio, 1 p.m.

Streaming

Featured groups, Masters Live 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner, Masters Live 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m

Saturday, November 14

Television/Radio

Third Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Third Round encore, CBS Sports Network 10 p.m.

Westwood One radio, 12 p.m.

Streaming

Featured groups, Masters Live 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Amen Corner, Masters Live 10:10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.

15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 11:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m

Sunday, November 15

Television/Radio

Final Round, CBS 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Final Round encore, CBS Sports Network 8 p.m.

Westwood One radio, 10 a.m.

Streaming

Featured groups, Masters Live 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Amen Corner, Masters Live 8:10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

4th, 5th & 6th holes, Masters Live 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

15th & 16th holes, Masters Live 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m

