Schedule subject to change, with cancelled and postponed games listed at the bottom of the page.

Friday, December 11

6 PM- UTEP at North Texas

ESPN3: Kyle Youmans, Hek’ma Harrison

7 PM- Arizona State at Arizona

ESPN: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Stormy Buonantony

10 PM- Nevada vs. San Jose State

CBSSN: Dave Ryan, Randy Cross

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, December 12

Noon- Utah at Colorado

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Noon- Michigan State at Penn State

ABC: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Paul Carcaterra

Noon- Alabama at Arkansas

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Noon- Illinois at Northwestern

ESPN2: Kevin Brown, Mike Golic, Taylor McGregor

Noon- Minnesota at Nebraska

FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber

Noon- Georgia at Missouri

SEC: Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lauren Sisler

Noon- Rutgers at Maryland

B1G: Joe Beninati, James Laurinaitis, Coley Harvey

Noon- Wake Forest at Louisville

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

Noon- Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

ESPN3: Dan Gutowsky, Devin Gardner

Noon- Western Michigan at Ball State

ESPN+: Joel Godett, Jay Walker

Noon- Houston at Memphis

ESPN+: David Saltzman, Keith Moreland

1 PM- UAB at Rice

ESPN3: Matt Pedersen, Taylor McHargue

2:30 PM- Akron at Buffalo

CBSSN: Ed Cohen, Malik Zaire

3 PM- Navy at Army West Point

CBS: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Westwood One: John Sadak, Ross Tucker, Tina Cervasio

3 PM- Central Michigan at Toledo

ESPN3: Dave Wilson, Marcus Ray

3 PM- Coastal Carolina at Troy

ESPN+: Will Kollmeyer, Ben Stanfield

3:30 PM- North Carolina at Miami-FL

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

3:30 PM- Wisconsin at Iowa

FS1: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Chad Brown

3:30 PM- Purdue at Indiana

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen, Rick Pizzo

4 PM- Cal at Washington State

FOX: Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis

4 PM- Tennessee at Vanderbilt

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport

4 PM- Duke at Florida State

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood

6 PM- Boise State at Wyoming

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray, AJ Ross

6 PM- Appalachian State at Georgia Southern

ESPN3: Matt Stewart, Danny Waugh

7 PM- LSU at Florida

ESPN: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams

Touchdown Radio: J.P. Shadrick, Gino Torretta

7 PM- Oklahoma State at Baylor

ESPNU: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman

7 PM- Louisiana Tech at TCU

FS1: Cory Provous, Robert Smith

7:30 PM- USC at UCLA

ABC: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Allison Williams

7:30 PM- Auburn at Mississippi State

SEC: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

8 PM- Virginia at Virginia Tech

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

9:30 PM- Utah State at Colorado State

CBSSN: Chris Lewis, Sed Bonner

10 PM- San Diego State at BYU

ESPN2: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony

BYU Radio: Greg Wrubell, Riley Nelson, Mitchell Juergens

10:30 PM- Stanford at Oregon State

ESPNU: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia

10:30 PM- Fresno State vs. New Mexico

FS1: Guy Haberman, Charles Arbuckle

11 PM- UNLV at Hawai’i

SPEC HI, Team1Sports App: Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano

GAMES POSTPONED OR CANCELED

Charlotte at Marshall

Michigan at Ohio State

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Miami (OH) at Bowling Green

Ohio at Kent State

UIW at Arkansas State

Purdue at Indiana

Washington at Oregon

Cincinnati at Tulsa

Texas at Kansas

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

