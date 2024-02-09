Sunday, February 11
SUPER BOWL LVIII | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, Univision, Paramount+, 6:30 p.m. ET
SUPER BOWL LVIII BROADCAST TV TALENT & COMMENTATORS
CBS SUPER BOWL BROADCASTERS
Game Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Sideline Reporters: Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn
Special Teams Analyst: Jay Feely
Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore
Third Super Bowl assignment for this entire crew; the seventh for Nantz.
Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo will call the CBS SAP broadcast.
CBS THE SUPER BOWL TODAY
- James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, JJ Watt, Jonathan Jones
- Second Set: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, Matt Ryan, Kyle Brandt
- Eleventh Super Bowl assignment for Brown (seventh for CBS, four at FOX) and Simms (ninth for CBS, two at NBC). Tenth for Esiason (eighth for CBS, two at ABC).
STREAMING OPTIONS
The CBS broadcast will stream on Paramount+ and NFL+ (on smartphones and tablet devices).
CBS SUPER BOWL SUNDAY TV SCHEDULE
- NFL SLIMETIME 11:30 a.m.
- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan
- NFL Films: ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL, Noon
- The NFL Films-produced recap of the 2023 Season.
- ‘YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE!’ 1 p.m.
- CBS Sports retrospective on THE NFL TODAY.
- THE SUPER BOWL TODAY, 2 p.m.
- Four-hour pregame show, live from the Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- SUPER BOWL on CBS KICKOFF SHOW, 6 p.m.
- National Anthem will be performed by Reba McEntire
- ‘America the Beautiful’ will be performed by Post Malone
- ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ will be performed by Andra Day
- SUPER BOWL LVIII, 6:30 p.m.
- 49ers vs. Chiefs, Kickoff 6:40 p.m.
- The Halftime Show will be performed by Usher
- SUPER BOWL POSTGAME SHOW, 10 p.m. (approximate time)
- Lombardi Trophy presentation with Nantz.
- Extended postgame on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ.
KIDS ALTERNATE BROADCAST
NICKELODEON
- Game Commentators: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson
- Reporters: Young Dylan Gilmer, Dylan Schefter
- Super Bowl XLVIII in Bikini Bottom, with characters from the animated shows SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer.
- This broadcast will air exclusively on Nickelodeon at 6:30 p.m.
SUPER BOWL SPANISH LANGUAGE BROADCAST
TELEVISA-UNIVISION SUPER BOWL BROADCASTERS
- Game and Studio: Ramses Sandoval, Diana Flores, Martin Gramatica, Memo Schutz
- Studio: Alejando Berry, Lindsay Casinelli, Clarissa Molina, Jorge Ramos, Alan Tacher, Antonio de Valdes (postgame)
- República Deportiva: Valeria Martin, Julian Gil, Marie Claire Harp, Georgina Holguin
- First Super Bowl TV broadcast on Univision
- The Univision broadcast will stream on ViX
TELEVISA-UNIVISION SUPER BOWL SUNDAY TV SCHEDULE
- Despierta America, 12 p.m.
- República Deportiva, 2 p.m.
- Super Bowl LVIII, 5 p.m.
- La Jugada (Postgame), 11 p.m.
SUPER BOWL LVIII RADIO BROADCASTS
WESTWOOD ONE RADIO
- Game Commentators: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
- Sideline Reporters: Mike Golic, Laura Okmin
- Rules Analyst: Dean Blandino
- Studio: Scott Graham, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker
- National radio broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII
- SiriusXM Channel 88
WESTWOOD ONE RADIO SCHEDULE
- Super Bowl Preview, 2 p.m.
- Super Bowl Insider, 3 p.m.
- Super Sunday Pregame Show, 4 p.m.
- Super Bowl LVIII, 5 p.m.
ENTRAVISION RADIO
- Ricardo Celis, Tony Nuñez
- National Spanish language radio broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII
- Pregame show available on Facebook
CHIEFS LOCAL RADIO
- English Announcers: Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes, Josh Klingler (reporter)
- Spanish Announcers: Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham (reporter)
- Sirius/XM Channel 226
49ERS LOCAL RADIO
- English Announcers: Greg Papa, Tim Ryan
- Spanish Announcers: Jesús Zárate, Carlos Yustis
- Sirius/XM Channel 225
SUPER BOWL LVIII INTERNATIONAL TV BROADCASTS
ESPN INTERNATIONAL
- Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick
- Broadcast is available in Australia and New Zealand.
ESPN LATIN AMERICA
- Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna, John Sutcliffe
- Broadcast is available in Latin America and the Caribbean.
NFL FILMS WORLD FEED
- Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- English International Feed
ADDITIONAL NETWORK COVERAGE
NFL NETWORK FROM LAS VEGAS
- NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.
- Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials, 5:30 p.m.
- Super Bowl Game Center, 6:30 p.m.
- NFL GameDay Final, 10 p.m.*
- Super Bowl LVIII Encore, 3:30 a.m. (CBS rebroadcast on 2/12)
ESPN FROM LAS VEGAS
- Postseason NFL Countdown 10 a.m.
- NFL Primetime, 10:30 p.m.*
- SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, 11:30 p.m.*
- * Post-game coverage follows the CBS broadcast
Thanks as always to Sammy for helping put this primer together!