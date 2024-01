Jan 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket and dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, January 9 Memphis at Dallas

NBA TV 8:30 p.m.

Center Court/TBA Wednesday, January 10 New Orleans at Golden State

ABC 8:30 p.m.

Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Doc Rivers, Cassidy Hubbarth Denver at Utah

ESPN 10 p.m.

Dave Pasch, JJ Redick, Andraya Carter Thursday, January 11 Brooklyn at Cleveland (Paris)

NBA TV 2 p.m.

Local Broadcast Boston at Milwaukee

TNT 7:30 p.m.

TBA Phoenix at LA Lakers

TNT 10 p.m.

TBA Friday, January 12 Sacramento at Philadelphia

ESPN 7:30 p.m.

Mark Jones, Monica McNutt, Angel Gray New Orleans at Denver

ESPN 10 p.m.

Dave Pasch, Bob Myers, Katie George Saturday, January 13 Golden State at Milwaukee

NBA TV 8 p.m.

Local Broadcast h/t Sammy!