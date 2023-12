Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after winning the in season tournament championship final against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, December 12 LA Lakers at Dallas

TNT 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Chris Haynes Golden State at Phoenix

TNT 10 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Jared Greenberg Wednesday, December 13 LA Lakers at San Antonio

NBA TV 8 p.m.

Center Court TBA Thursday, December 14 Cleveland at Boston

NBA TV 7:30 p.m.

Local Broadcast Golden State at LA Clippers

NBA TV 10:30 p.m.

Local Broadcast Friday, December 15 LA Lakers at San Antonio

ESPN 7:30 p.m.

TBA New York at Phoenix

ESPN 10 p.m.

TBA Saturday, December 16 Atlanta at Cleveland

NBA TV 7:30 p.m.

Local Broadcast Utah at Sacramento

NBA TV 10 p.m.

Local Broadcast Monday, December 18 Dallas at Denver, NBA TV 9 p.m.

NBA TV 9 p.m.

Local Broadcast h/t Sammy!