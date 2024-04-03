The 2023-24 NBA regular season approaches its end this week, though the national TV slate is light aside from NBA TV games. ESPN has a matchup on Wednesday between the conference-leading Thunder and Celtics, while TNT has a matchup Thursday between the Nuggets and Clippers, both safely in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Wednesday, April 3
Oklahoma City at Boston
ESPN 7:30 p.m.
TBA
Cleveland at Phoenix
ESPN 10 p.m.
TBA
Thursday, April 4
Sacramento at New York
TNT 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy & Chris Haynes
Denver at LA Clippers
TNT 10 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller & Allie LaForce
Friday, April 5
Sacramento at Boston
NBA TV 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at Phoenix
NBA TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, April 7
Houston at Dallas
NBA TV 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
New York at Milwaukee
NBA TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at LA Lakers
NBA TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Tuesday, April 9
Boston at Milwaukee
TNT 7:30 p.m.
TBA
Golden State at LA Lakers
TNT 10 p.m.
TBA
h/t Sammy!