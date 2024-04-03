Mar 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-24 NBA regular season approaches its end this week, though the national TV slate is light aside from NBA TV games. ESPN has a matchup on Wednesday between the conference-leading Thunder and Celtics, while TNT has a matchup Thursday between the Nuggets and Clippers, both safely in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Wednesday, April 3

Oklahoma City at Boston

ESPN 7:30 p.m.

TBA

Cleveland at Phoenix

ESPN 10 p.m.

TBA

Thursday, April 4

Sacramento at New York

TNT 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy & Chris Haynes

Denver at LA Clippers

TNT 10 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller & Allie LaForce

Friday, April 5

Sacramento at Boston

NBA TV 7:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Minnesota at Phoenix

NBA TV 10 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 7

Houston at Dallas

NBA TV 3:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

New York at Milwaukee

NBA TV 7 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Minnesota at LA Lakers

NBA TV 10 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Tuesday, April 9

Boston at Milwaukee

TNT 7:30 p.m.

TBA

Golden State at LA Lakers

TNT 10 p.m.

TBA

h/t Sammy!