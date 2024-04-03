Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Mar 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The 2023-24 NBA regular season approaches its end this week, though the national TV slate is light aside from NBA TV games. ESPN has a matchup on Wednesday between the conference-leading Thunder and Celtics, while TNT has a matchup Thursday between the Nuggets and Clippers, both safely in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Wednesday, April 3

Oklahoma City at Boston
ESPN 7:30 p.m.
TBA

Cleveland at Phoenix
ESPN 10 p.m.
TBA

Thursday, April 4

Sacramento at New York
TNT 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy & Chris Haynes

Denver at LA Clippers
TNT 10 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller & Allie LaForce

Friday, April 5

Sacramento at Boston
NBA TV 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Minnesota at Phoenix
NBA TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 7

Houston at Dallas
NBA TV 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

New York at Milwaukee
NBA TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Minnesota at LA Lakers
NBA TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tuesday, April 9

Boston at Milwaukee
TNT 7:30 p.m.
TBA

Golden State at LA Lakers
TNT 10 p.m.
TBA

