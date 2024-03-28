Mar 24, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) reacts to Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders center Anastasiia Boldyreva (2) fouling out of the game during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Of the top 16 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament, 13 advanced to the Sweet 16, including seven of eight top-two seeds. Caitlin Clark and Iowa remain on a collision course with both LSU (who beat them in last year’s title game) in the Elite Eight and unbeaten South Carolina in the national championship, but the Hawkeyes need to get by Colorado first.

Friday, March 29

#2 Notre Dame vs #3 Oregon State

2:30 p.m. ESPN

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

#1 South Carolina vs #4 Indiana

5 p.m. ESPN

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

#2 NC State vs #3 Stanford

7:30 p.m. ESPN

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod

#1 Texas vs #4 Gonzaga

10 p.m. ESPN

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod

Saturday, March 30

#2 UCLA vs #3 LSU

1 p.m. ABC

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe

#1 Iowa vs #5 Colorado

3:30 p.m. ABC

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe

#1 USC vs #5 Baylor

5:30 p.m. ESPN

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray

#3 UConn vs #5 Baylor

8 p.m. ESPN

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray