Of the top 16 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament, 13 advanced to the Sweet 16, including seven of eight top-two seeds. Caitlin Clark and Iowa remain on a collision course with both LSU (who beat them in last year’s title game) in the Elite Eight and unbeaten South Carolina in the national championship, but the Hawkeyes need to get by Colorado first.
Friday, March 29
#2 Notre Dame vs #3 Oregon State
2:30 p.m. ESPN
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe
#1 South Carolina vs #4 Indiana
5 p.m. ESPN
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe
#2 NC State vs #3 Stanford
7:30 p.m. ESPN
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
#1 Texas vs #4 Gonzaga
10 p.m. ESPN
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
Saturday, March 30
#2 UCLA vs #3 LSU
1 p.m. ABC
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
#1 Iowa vs #5 Colorado
3:30 p.m. ABC
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
#1 USC vs #5 Baylor
5:30 p.m. ESPN
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray
#3 UConn vs #5 Baylor
8 p.m. ESPN
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray