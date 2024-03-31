Mar 29, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Aziaha James (10) drives to the basket during the first half against Stanford Cardinal guard Talana Lepolo (10) in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

All four #1 seeds have advanced in the women’s bracket, and each will take on the #3 seed in the Elite 8. The most anticipated game of the round is the rematch of the record-setting Iowa-LSU title game from a year ago, airing at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Monday. Sunday, March 31 #1 South Carolina vs #3 Oregon State

1 p.m. ABC

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe #1 Texas vs #3 NC State

3 p.m. ABC

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod Monday, April 1 #1 Iowa vs #3 LSU

7 p.m. ESPN

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe #1 USC vs #3 UConn

9 p.m. ESPN

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray