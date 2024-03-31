All four #1 seeds have advanced in the women’s bracket, and each will take on the #3 seed in the Elite 8. The most anticipated game of the round is the rematch of the record-setting Iowa-LSU title game from a year ago, airing at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Monday.
Sunday, March 31
#1 South Carolina vs #3 Oregon State
1 p.m. ABC
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
#1 Texas vs #3 NC State
3 p.m. ABC
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
Monday, April 1
#1 Iowa vs #3 LSU
7 p.m. ESPN
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
#1 USC vs #3 UConn
9 p.m. ESPN
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray