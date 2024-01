Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) has a word with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) between plays in the third quarter game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, January 6 Pittsburgh at Baltimore

ABC/ESPN 4:30 p.m.

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Westwood One: Mike Watts, Devin McCourty Houston at Indianapolis

ABC/ESPN 8:15 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Westwood One: Bill Rosinski, Derek Rackley Sunday, January 7 Tampa Bay at Carolina

FOX 1 p.m.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake Cleveland at Cincinnati

CBS 1 p.m.

Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon Minnesota at Detroit

FOX 1 p.m.

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Sports USA Radio: Josh Appel, Mark Carrier NY Jets at New England

FOX 1 p.m.

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

ESPN Radio: Chris Carlin, Mike Tannenbaum Atlanta at New Orleans

CBS 1 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross Jacksonville at Tennessee

CBS 1 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Compass Media: Mike Morgan, Brian Baldinger Seattle at Arizona

FOX 4:25 p.m.

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin Chicago at Green Bay

CBS 4:25 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

ESPN Radio: Steve Levy, Max Starks Kansas City at LA Chargers

CBS 4:25 p.m.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Sports USA Radio: Larry Kahn, Brandon Noble Denver at Las Vegas

FOX 4:25 p.m.

Jason Benetti, Matt Millen, Megan Olivi Philadelphia at NY Giants

CBS 4:25 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn LA Rams at San Francisco

FOX 4:25 p.m.

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink Dallas at Washington

FOX 4:25 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi Buffalo at Miami

NBC 8:20 p.m.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic h/t Sammy!