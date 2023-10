Sep 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

American League Division Series

FOX Sports

Studio: Kevin Burkhardt, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Dontrelle Willis

Reporters: Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Features: Tom Rinaldi

Streaming: Fox Sports app/website, MLB.TV (with authenticated login)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers

FOX/FS1: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

FOX Deportes: Spanish-language coverage

ESPN Radio: Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian

Game 1: Saturday, October 7, 1 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: Sunday, October 8, 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: Tuesday, October 10, 8:03 p.m. ET, Fox

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 11, Fox/FS1 TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, October 13, Fox/FS1 TBD

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

FOX/FS1: Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright, Tom Verducci

FOX Deportes: Spanish-language coverage

ESPN Radio: Dave O’Brien, Eduardo Perez

Game 1: Saturday, October 7, 4:45 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: Sunday, October 8, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: Tuesday, October 10, 4:07 p.m. ET, Fox

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 11, Fox/FS1 TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, October 13, Fox/FS1 TBD

National League Division Series

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Studio: Ernie Johnson, Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins

Streaming: Max, TBS app/website, truTV app/website, MLB.TV (with authenticated login)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

TBS/truTV: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer

MLB Network: Spanish-language coverage

ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

Game 1: Saturday, October 7, 6:07 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV

Game 2: Monday, October 9, 6:07 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV

Game 3: Wednesday, October 11, TBS/truTV TBD

Game 4 (if necessary): Thursday, October 12, TBS/truTV TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, October 14, TBS/truTV TBD

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

TBS/truTV: Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi

MLB Network: Spanish-language coverage

ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Jessica Mendoza

Game 1: Saturday, October 7, 9:30 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV

Game 2: Monday, October 9, 9:07 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV

Game 3: Wednesday, October 11, TBS/truTV TBD

Game 4 (if necessary): Thursday, October 12, TBS/truTV TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, October 14, TBS/truTV TBD

Division Series Schedule

Saturday, October 7

Game 1: Texas at Baltimore

FS1 1 p.m.

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

Game 1: Minnesota at Houston

FS1 4:45 p.m.

Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright, Tom Verducci

Game 1: Philadelphia at Atlanta

TBS/truTV 6 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer

Game 1: Arizona at LA Dodgers

TBS/truTV 9:20 p.m.

Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi

Sunday, October 8

Game 2: Texas at Baltimore

FS1 4 p.m.

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

Game 2: Minnesota at Houston

FS1 8 p.m.

Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright, Tom Verducci

Monday, October 9

Game 2: Philadelphia at Atlanta

TBS/truTV 6 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer

Game 2: Arizona at LA Dodgers

TBS/truTV 9 p.m.

Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi

Tuesday, October 10

Game 3: Houston at Minnesota

FOX 4 p.m.

Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright, Tom Verducci

Game 3: Baltimore at Texas

FOX 8 p.m.

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

Wednesday, October 11

Game 4: Houston at Minnesota (if necessary)

FOX/FS1 TBD

Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright, Tom Verducci

Game 4: Baltimore at Texas (if necessary)

FOX/FS1 TBD

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia

TBS/truTV TBD

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer

Game 3: LA Dodgers at Arizona

TBS/truTV TBD

Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi

Thursday, October 12

Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia (if necessary)

TBS/truTV TBD

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer

Game 4: LA Dodgers at Arizona (if necessary)

TBS/truTV TBD

Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi

Friday, October 13

Game 5: Texas at Baltimore (if necessary)

FOX/FS1 TBD

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

Game 5: Minnesota at Houston (if necessary)

FOX/FS1 TBD

Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright, Tom Verducci

Saturday, October 14

Game 5: Philadelphia at Atlanta (if necessary)

TBS/truTV TBD

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer

Game 5: Arizona at LA Dodgers (if necessary)

TBS/truTV TBD

Bob Costas, Ron Darling, Lauren Shehadi

