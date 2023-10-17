Credit: Bloomberg on YouTube

Bill Simmons believes the controversial Vince McMahon documentary being produced by The Ringer for Netflix has a chance to be the best of his career.

The film, which has no release date and has been in the works for more than three years, was thought to be canceled after McMahon’s hiatus from the WWE in recent years. But speaking with Bloomberg editor Lucas Shaw at the Screentime conference, Simmons not only hyped up the project but insisted McMahon, an executive producer on the project, will not have a final cut on the film.

“I really think it has the chance to be the best one I’ve been involved with,” Simmons said. “I’ll be interested to see what people think about that one.

“It was a lot of time, and it was one where Netflix still has final cut of it and it was a little more old-school in the 30 for 30 model. I think it has a chance to be really special.”

Simmons added that McMahon will “get to look at clips” of the doc before it debuts, but does not have creative oversight.

Simmons’ 30 for 30 comparisons would seem to confirm the doc, which was announced as a series, is now a feature film.

McMahon was away from WWE until this past spring after revelations of hush money payments he gave out to cover up alleged sexual assault. As part of his return, he negotiated ownership of his “life story rights.”After WWE’s merger with UFC parent Endeavor, McMahon stated publicly he was not involved creatively day-to-day anymore.

The most recent chapter of McMahon’s life could be an entire documentary. But it may not be possible for Simmons or anyone else to handle those allegations properly on a project that McMahon is involved in.

