Religion of Sports continues to grow. The company, founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, and Michael Strahan back in 2017, has had a lot of notable announcements in the last month-plus of documentaries and acquisitions. Now, they’re announcing the hire of their first-ever chief operating officer/chief financial officer. That would be Pietro Moro, seen above, who was previously CFO of Los Angeles studio Gunpowder & Sky. Here’s more on that move from a release:

Pietro Moro joins ROS in a hybrid role of chief operating officer and chief financial officer where he will oversee a range of teams including development, production and post-production, finance, human resources, and operations teams. Prior to joining ROS, Moro was CFO of Gunpowder & Sky, an independent Los Angeles-based film and TV studio run by former MTV President Van Toffler. At Gunpowder, Moro’s focus was leading the finance, HR and operations functions, spearheading the Company’s corporate development efforts, and most recently, running the DUST and ALTER direct-to-consumer brands division. “I’ve been a fan of awe-inspiring stories about legendary athletes my entire life,” said Moro. “After meeting with Gotham and Ameeth and learning about their vision for the growth of Religion of Sports and some of the projects they had been working on, my curiosity quickly became sheer enthusiasm. Religion of Sports is on a spectacular rise bringing its myth-making storytelling to its loyal audiences in sports, and rapidly expanding to other genres, media and territories. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working alongside this amazing team and to be part of the strong momentum in the company’s next chapter.” “I am thrilled to welcome Pietro to Religion of Sports as our first CFO/COO,” said Ameeth Sankaran, CEO, ROS. “His deep-rooted understanding of our industry, enthusiasm for the content we are creating and passion for great storytelling will be of tremendous benefit to our company as we enter this next phase of our growth and development.”

Beyond the hire of Moro to that new position, ROS announced the promotion of Meg Cirillo to co-executive producer and showrunner and Pam Daniels to vice president of production. They also announced the hires of Gloria Coronado-Myatt (vice president of post production), Bryant Robinson (lead creative), Andy Zare (archival supervisor), and Brian Miller (music supervisor), and Sankaran said there “We will also continue to invest heavily in our production team to broaden our in-house capabilities and deliver more premium content that inspires.”

In the last month-plus alone, ROS has acquired UK-based production company Jiva Maya and announced documentaries on Conor McGregor (McGregor Forever, on Netflix now), Serena Williams (In The Arena: Serena Williams, coming to ESPN) and the G League (coming to Prime Video). And they won their fifth Sports Emmy (this one in Outstanding Graphic Design – Specialty) Monday night for Greatness Code (AppleTV+). So there’s a lot going on at the company. And there are now some new faces working with them, and familiar faces working in higher roles.

[Image supplied by Religion of Sports]