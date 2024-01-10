Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; A CBS Sports microphone on the sidelines during the game between the against the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports delivered a record-breaking 2023 NFL season, joining the likes of ESPN and Prime Video in seeing huge gains this season.

Per a release, the NFL on CBS averaged 19.345 million viewers this year, the network’s most-watched season since the league returned to the network in 1998.

CBS also had the NFL’s most-watched window this year, averaging 24.637 million viewers for its ten national Sunday afternoon windows.

Three of the regular season’s most-watched games aired on CBS. The list was topped by Commanders-Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, averaging 41.762 million viewers. That’s the second-most watched regular season game in NFL history. CBS also drew top five audiences for Bills-Eagles on November 26 (30.903 million viewers) and Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day (29.477 million).

In addition to the NFL on CBS, both Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football saw increases in 2023. MNF drew its best average audience since 2000, while TNF was up 24% in its second full season on Prime Video.

With the regular season done and dusted, CBS will now look forward to the NFL Playoffs. In the Wild Card round on Sunday, CBS will air Steelers-Bills. The network will also air a Divisional game, the AFC Championship on January 28, and Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. All games can be streamed on Paramount+.

[CBS Sports]