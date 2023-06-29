Photo credit: WFAN

As WFAN gets set to shuffle their lineup after Craig Carton departs the station this week, a legend is returning for one night.

Steve Somers is coming out of retirement Saturday night to help WFAN celebrate its 36th anniversary on July 1. Station producer Paul Rosenberg teased the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“WFAN news: I’m hearing there will be yellow legal pads at the station this Saturday evening. Specifically, the hours between 10PM-2AM as we celebrate the 36th anniversary of the station,” Rosenberg tweeted.

And if there was any doubt as to which host might require yellow legal pads to jot down their monologue, Rosenberg added the hashtag “Schmooze” to his tweet.

Somers is a WFAN original, joining the station for its launch in 1987 and continuing as a focal point of their lineup until his retirement in Nov. 2021. Throughout his 34 years on WFAN, “The Schmoozer” hosted shows in multiple timeslots, but it was his overnight tenure that built a unique connection with New York sports fans.

Since retiring, Somers has continued to make WFAN appearances, joining his successor Keith McPherson as a guest. But Saturday night will be Somers’ show, a four-hour Schmooze to celebrate WFAN’s 36-year reign as New York’s top sports radio station. This year’s anniversary, however, comes at a moment of transition for WFAN, with the lineup shuffling to fill the void of Craig Carton who is departing after a three-year run in afternoon drive to focus on his FS1 morning show.

