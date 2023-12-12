Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay watches batting practice prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees broadcaster and local radio veteran Michael Kay is known for his bizarre eating habits and food preferences. But he upped the ante once again on Tuesday when he posted online a photo of his first-ever plate of eggs.

That’s right, soon to be 63-year-old Michael Kay had never eaten an egg until this week.

“Vacation is for exploring,” Kay wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Not going to be having it again. It shows I’ve been right for 62 years.”

Vacation is for exploring. So I tried my first ever egg — an egg white bacon omelet — for breakfast. Not going to be having it again. It shows I’ve been right for 62 years. pic.twitter.com/oJiW5nwhRF — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) December 12, 2023

Kay was too chicken to even try the yolk, though. It barely even counts as trying an egg if you only eat the bland white parts typically reserved for gym buffs and health nuts.

Over the years, Kay has revealed his unique tastes and preferences. He once ate a full Whopper live on-air during The Michael Kay Show and openly gagged because of the sensation of the “ointments” (aka condiments) in his mouth.

The moment you've all been waiting for…@RealMichaelKay makes good on his bet & eats an entire Whopper live on air @TMKSonYES. pic.twitter.com/UfsF3zu5cc — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 25, 2018

Kay allegedly also does not eat soup because he is disgusted by the slurping sound required to ingest it. He has never eaten jelly, cheese (outside of pizza) or coffee.

At least the cheese thing explains why Kay’s omelet was so bad.

Even Kay’s wife has piled on. She once revealed that during their honeymoon in Italy, Kay lost weight because they could not find good chicken parmesan and he refused to eat most of the other meals.

Kay once told Mike & Mike that he primarily eats steak and chicken. He avoids carbs, so when he eats pizza, he only eats the cheese. As far as vegetables go, Kay will eat iceberg lettuce, but not tomatoes or any dressings.

Al Michaels, Dan Orlovsky and Ian Eagle get the attention. But Kay belongs in the pantheon of sports broadcasters with eccentric views on food.

