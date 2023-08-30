NBC Sports commentator Maria Taylor on camera up before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, word trickled out that country music star Garth Brooks would be announcing a new project at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri related to his SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn.

Kansas City Star reporter Pete Grathoff shared that Brooks would be joined by “a well-known national sports broadcaster.”

On Tuesday, that sports broadcaster was revealed to be Maria Taylor and the Garth Brooks announcement was the launch of Tailgate Radio.

“Exclusively available on TuneIn, Tailgate Radio complements TuneIn’s extensive global sports coverage, including complete coverage of the 2023 College Football season, to help fans get the party started before every game and keep it going even after the game is over,” read the press release.

Taylor is offering up her “vast sports knowledge and insight” that will be coupled with a musical playlist meant to “keep listeners’ energy high whether they are tailgating or throwing a party at home.” The NBC studio host will also host Tailgate Top 20 with Maria, one of several dedicated programs on the station.

“Working closely with Garth and his foundation as we created the PowHER program, which mentors middle school girls, has been nothing short of amazing,” says Taylor in the release. “ And now, we are embarking on Garth’s extraordinary vision to connect sports and music fans with Tailgate. It’s such an honor to be chosen by greatness to be a partner in the radio space.”

Tailgate Radio is the second station to launch under Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. The musical choices are expected to range from “Luke Combs to Beyonce to Eminem.”

“This is one of those ideas someone says, ‘Why didn’t we do this a long time ago?’” says Brooks. “This combines everyone’s passion for sports and music. It also allows you to enjoy your tailgate, barbeque or poolside party without doing the work. There’s so much music on this channel, Tailgate Radio will be everyone’s favorite.”

Per the press release, TuneIn claims over 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices.

[BusinessWire]