Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) walks off the field after missing what would have been a game tying field goal in a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round.

Although Kevin Harlan may not receive as much recognition as Jim Nantz did for his memorable play-by-play commentary on Tyler Bass’ miss, his radio broadcast was still remarkable. Nantz drew a comparison between Bass’ miss and Scott Norwood’s infamous wide right miss in Super Bowl XXV, leaving a lasting impression on his listeners.

But so did Harlan.

Trailing by three, Buffalo’s potential game-winning drive sputtered in the final minutes. Forced to settle for a field goal, Bass battled crosswinds from the right hash, but his kick surrendered to the gale, leaving the Bills’ hopes deflated.

Harlan’s call was anything but deflating (unless you’re a Bills fan), as it lived up to every bit of the moment.

“NO GOOD! WIDE RIGHT! WIDE RIGHT! THE BILLS’ KICKER MISSED A FIELD GOAL, WIDE RIGHT! JUBILATION FROM THE CHIEFS’ SIDELINE! 1:43 TO GO! BASS MISSING WIDE RIGHT FROM 44!

Nantz’s commentary was steeped in nostalgia and historical significance.

On the other hand, Harlan’s commentary captured the raw emotion and drama of the moment. Harlan’s call was not just about the missed kick; it was about the heartbreak, the extinguished hope, and the limited time left for a possible miracle. In that sense, his call went beyond the play itself, becoming a mini-tragedy that will be etched in the memories of Bills fans and football enthusiasts alike for years to come.

