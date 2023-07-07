Ian Eagle and Noah Eagle

Noah Eagle is no longer the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers. After four years in California, the play-by-play announcer is returning to New York. And, according to his father Ian, he’s bringing some West Coast lingo with him.

Ian Eagle joined WFAN’s morning show hosted by Jerry Recco and Sal Licata on Friday to talk about the NBA’s newly instituted in-season tournament. During the segment, the renowned CBS broadcaster was asked about Noah and whether he enjoys living in Los Angeles. The younger Eagle joined the Clippers as their radio voice in 2019.

Everything’s going great in the Eagle household pic.twitter.com/dt01mHpZfp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 7, 2023



“He’s actually just moving back to New York,” Eagle said. “So he’s going to be East Coast based working with NBC on their Big Ten coverage. Football, basketball, Olympic stuff.”

The career update appeared to catch WFAN’s morning hosts by surprise, with Recco asking, “No more Clippers?”

“No, that’s it. The Clip Joint is done. Four years in L.A…he calls me bro now. That’s weird. We’ll probably go through some family therapy. It’s fine. It’ll be fine,” Eagle said with a laugh.

Bringing terms like “bro,” “gnarly,” or “shred” to a Big Ten broadcast might sound strange to fans of Ohio State, Michigan and Purdue. But it’s actually pretty timely, considering how USC and UCLA are set to join the conference next year.

But more importantly than the lingo Eagle is bringing back from the West Coast is the fact that he’s no longer with the Clippers. While Clippers fans were well aware of Eagle’s departure after four seasons as the team’s radio voice, WFAN’s morning hosts probably weren’t the only ones surprised to learn of the move. Eagle joining NBC was widely reported earlier this year, but for some reason, his departure from the Clippers was not.

Mannnnn it has finally set in. Four unbelievable years have come to a close. A hearty THANK YOU to everyone who has made my time with this fantastic organization unforgettable. Clipper Nation: you guys are awesome and deserve the best. You’ve got me for life! We’ll talk soon 🫶 pic.twitter.com/xtaf6jT5xf — Noah Eagle (@NoahEagle15) April 28, 2023



After his final game, Eagle thanked the fans and was presented with a commemorative jersey from Clippers head coach Ty Lue. But strangely, there wasn’t much, if anything, written about the play-by-play voice leaving the Clippers after four seasons in Los Angeles. A belated cheers to four years! Eagle’s replacement has not been announced by the Clippers yet.

