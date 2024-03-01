Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; The Texas Rangers storm the field after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the World Series in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes hardcore, diehard sports fans will get tattoos to commemorate their favorite team winning a championship. If you cheer for a team for many years, you may want to go that extra mile and get something to permanently celebrate with some ink on your body as a constant reminder of the joy and happiness that winning brings, especially if your team isn’t used to consistently contending.

But if you’re Dallas radio host Sean Bass, you just don’t go the extra mile, you go the extra 500 miles.

Bass, one of the hosts on The Sweet Spot on 96.7 The Ticket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, is one of those fans. But he didn’t just get a Texas Rangers logo on his leg or a small “World Series Champions” insignia. No, he got a tattoo across his back of the Game 5 box score when the Rangers clinched the title with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Like, the entire box score…

The one that used to run in newspapers years ago…

Take a look at the Sistine Chapel of sports tattoos that the show tweeted out on Thursday. But be forewarned, you might want to be sitting down before you scroll down any further.

It’s all there! Pitchers, batters, runners left on base, inherited runners, umpires, even the time of game and attendance!

Barrett Sports Media has the quote from Bass on the tattoo and how it came to fruition:

Bass explained, “Sometime around mid-July, I was filling in for Ty doing The Hardline ‘Tickers’…we were talking about how the good the Rangers were. I was feeling very good about where the Rangers were at that moment in time and I said, ‘Listen if they win the World Series, I will get the full game-winning box score tattoed on my back. “The crew loved the idea, because if you open up a newspaper and read a box score, it’s not what you get on some websites, it’s everything…its runners left on base, time of game, the umpires, all the pitching lines, all the hitting lines, you name it.”

In fairness, who wouldn’t love the idea of getting an old-school box score tattooed on their back, as long as it was someone else who wanted to take the plunge. You know if the Cleveland Browns win the Super Bowl in the near future, some radio host is going to get sleeve tattoos of the entire play-by-play readout of the game.