Credit: ESPN Chicago

Technical difficulties come for us all eventually. Friday, they caught up with ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin during a Chicago radio appearance and she decided to bail in an understandably NSFW way.

Cronin was a guest on ESPN Chicago’s Kap & J. Hood Morning Show on Friday to discuss the Chicago Bears and presumed first-round selection Caleb Williams. After playing some clips of the quarterback’s media appearance that morning, Cronin was asked what she took away from it. Unfortunately, perhaps because of her wired headphones, everything the reporter said was met with an echo that reverberated and made for a distracting discussion.

Seemingly out of frustration with the echo, Cronin appeared to pull the headphone wire out and cut the interview short, uttering “Alright, f*** this” right before she disappeared from view, leaving host David Kaplan stunned and confused.

It’s unclear if Cronin disconnected her video feed or if the station figured it was probably best to take her off-camera in case she decided to drop another f-bomb out of frustration.

The good news is that most people watching the video had a lot of empathy for Cronin and the situation, saying they’d either been there before or would do the same thing.

Anyone who has had to deal with that kind of echo on a broadcast knows it can REALLY screw you up. We’ve all thought it, she just said it. Probably not the best choice. https://t.co/VXDdwMf0LR — Travis Demers (@travisdemers) March 1, 2024

I am a bigger Courtney Cronin fan than I was a minute ago https://t.co/G2UHsZQA2k — Henny ♎️ (@CamronSanto) March 1, 2024

Fellow Hoosier alum Courtney Cronin has the same reaction to the #iubb season as I do ? https://t.co/yWh7nlQ8wd — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) March 1, 2024

To be fair, Cronin may have also decided she was sick and tired of talking about the Bears’ plan for the 2024 NFL Draft, which we would also have understood.

[William Eggert]