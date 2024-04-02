Screen grab: ESPN

Monday will mark a busy day in the city of Cleveland. In addition to the Guardians hosting their home opener at Progressive Field, the city is expected to see an influx of visitors as Cleveland is considered one of the prime viewing locations for the total solar eclipse.

As such, Cleveland is being proactive and warning residents to beware of inevitable traffic delays. The magnitude of the moment, however, is lost on at least one Northeast Ohio native, as Brian Windhorst doesn’t see what the big fuss is about.

“Why is the eclipse causing traffic problems? I’m getting in on Sunday. But I’m being warned like, “Oh my God, the traffic,'” Windhorst said during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland’s The Really Big Show on Tuesday. “The sun’s out everywhere. I was just reading about it. It’s a 100-mile-wide swath.”

After the show’s hosts informed the longtime NBA insider that between half-a-million and a million people are expected to come to Cleveland for the total solar eclipse, Windhorst doubled down on his disdain for the chaos.

“Guys, I’m in San Antonio right now. It’s hitting here too. You can look at the map, it’s going to be totality here too — nobody’s acting like a fool,” Windhorst said. “What if it’s cloudy?”

“Everybody’s screwed,” host Tony Rizzo replied. “You want to know what the forecast is? Mostly cloudy.”

“Yes. Because it’s Cleveland in the spring,” Windhorst replied.

.@WindhorstESPN is NOT excited about the potential chaos that the solar eclipse will cause in Cleveland next week 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eIAxqdTow5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 2, 2024

Considering the excitement that Windhorst has previously expressed over rarities like the first-ever Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Victor Wembanyama matchup, I would have figured that a total solar eclipse would have been right up the Akron native’s alley. But as his comments on Tuesday show, that clearly isn’t the case.

[ESPN Cleveland]