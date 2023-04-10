Nearly two months after losing his voice, Boston radio host Fred Toucher is taking an extended leave of absence from 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Toucher has been battling the throat issue since early February, and despite seeing multiple doctors while trying various treatments, the sports radio host had been left without answers. On Friday, however, Toucher met with a doctor who was recommended by a listener and is confident he can fix the issue. After the appointment, Toucher tweeted that he would undergo surgery soon and was under orders not to talk at all. Monday morning, Toucher’s co-host Rich Shertenlieb read a longer statement from Toucher on-air.

“I don’t know when Rich is going to read this, but the chances of me being awake are almost non-existent. That’s right, I’m still sleeping, and as for now, still getting paid! Just like my uncle, who I marveled at as he would be drinking beer and watching the Mets at 2pm on a Wednesday in his underwear, I am on workman’s comp! Unlike my uncle, I do not have to keep peering through the window to make sure an insurance agent was waiting to bust me.”

“Anyway, my voice has been messed up for a long time. I had been going to doctors and they didn’t seem overly concerned. However, a listener heard me and put me in touch with a doctor he works with. I went and things didn’t go great. He found some things in my throat that concerned him. He told me not to worry because he could fix all of it. Not to sound dramatic, but it is possible a listener saved my life by setting up that appointment. To that, I am grateful, even though the doctor doesn’t take insurance. Between this and my divorce, I’m f*cked financially! Sorry kids–Christmas is going to look a lot different this year.”

“If you stick around long enough there are going to be tough times. Rich has had them, guys behind the scenes have had them, and here I go again with mine. It has been my pleasure to share my journey over the last 17 years with you guys. I knew that if I let you in on enough of my crap it would pay off one day.”

“I will be back. That is for sure. In the meantime, your mornings are going to be a little happier and a lot less fat. I’m going to write a bunch of stuff for the website. So you will know what’s up with me if you choose to care.”

Toucher had previously downplayed his raspy voice, noting he wasn’t in pain and the doctors he met with didn’t seem overly concerned. But the ongoing throat issue was obviously frustrating, forcing Toucher to miss occasional shows in recent weeks. Toucher even acknowledged management attempted to use the medical concerns against him in their latest contract negotiations. The exact diagnoses was not revealed, but crediting a listener for possibly saving his life appears to hint that the issue was a little more serious than Toucher alluded to in recent weeks.

The Sports Hub’s morning show, led by Toucher and Shertenlieb, has been a ratings juggernaut for years and is widely considered one of the most successful local radio programs in the country. Hopefully, the duo’s success will continue shortly following Toucher’s surgery and ensuing recovery.

