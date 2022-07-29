The NASCAR Race for the Championship behind-the-scenes docuseries on USA has been a long time coming, but now it has a release date and a trailer. The series was initially announced last July as an eight-part docuseries, and it got further discussion in May, but not with a release date. On Friday, TV Insider’s Scott Fishman revealed a trailer for the series, plus more details (including that it will now be 10 episodes), and a premiere date of Sept. 1 (at 10 p.m. Eastern). Here’s the trailer:

Here’s more on what to expect from it, from Fishman’s piece:

Race for the Championship will provide an inside look at what it takes to reach the top in stock car racing. It often means enduring new challenges and weathering drama that leads right up to when that checkered flag waves. Private moments away from racing are interspersed with the adrenaline rush and danger of motorsports. Among those featured are Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski. The 10 episodes are also set to feature Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie, and others working to add to their respective family legacies in the sport and the pressure that may bring. Race for the Championship is produced by NASCAR Studios with NASCAR’s Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair, Amy Anderson, and Chaz Gray, serving as executive producers. NASCAR’s presence on USA Network is strong as NBC Sports’ newest cable destination, broadcasting 23 of the next 26 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races. Enthusiasts can expect almost 200 hours of viewing pleasure.

A behind-the-scenes series on motorsports competition has obviously worked out very well for Formula 1 with Drive to Survive. And it’s worked out well for that series’ production company, Box to Box Films, which has parlayed that into further docuseries in racing, tennis, and golf. Plenty of other behind-the-scenes series have been done over the years as well, of course, from the various 24/7 series through Hard Knocks through Quest for the Stanley Cup and more, but the success of Drive To Survive has really amped up the discussion of these. It will be interesting to see how NASCAR’s in-house series here stacks up to these other ones in the space.

