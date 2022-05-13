With the success of Drive to Survive and the power that show has had to increase interest and fandom for Formula 1, it’s now NASCAR’s turn to try and reach a different audience and potentially increase their fanbase with two new shows that are set to air on USA. One is a DTS type series revolving around the top NASCAR Cup Series drivers while the other is a reality show featuring Austin Dillon.

Based on the descriptions of each show, they will probably attract different portions of the fanbase but both will try to reach new fans.

RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

“With the backdrop and high stakes of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Championship, “Race for the Championship” will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track. Across 10 thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sports’ best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.”

AUSTIN DILLON’S LIFE IN THE FAST LANE

“The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.” “As the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Childress, Austin and his family are considered racing royalty in their home state of North Carolina, where he lives with Whitney and their 1-year-old son, Ace. Considered one of the best drivers in NASCAR, Austin is working towards a NASCAR Cup Series Championship alongside his best friend and Lead Tire Carrier, Paul Swan. Paul’s wife, Mariel, who is pregnant with their first child, is also Whitney’s longtime best friend and partner-in-crime.” “Both former NFL cheerleaders and NASCAR Monster Energy Girls, Mariel and Whitney are always the life of the party and balance out their husbands’ adrenaline-fueled day jobs with nonstop hijinks and fun. Closer than ever, the Dillons and Swans live fast and loud while putting family and friendship first around every turn.”

While there is no premiere date yet for Race for the Championship, Life in the Fast Lane will premiere June 23.

This comes off the heels of Netflix’s docuseries about Bubba Wallace that premiered this past February so NASCAR is really making an effort to have separate programming that complements what happens on the track each weekend.

Generally speaking, diehard NASCAR fans will probably be more excited with Race for the Championship than Life in the Fast Lane but there is something to be said about having different shows for different people. The objective isn’t to have everybody love everything NASCAR produces, but to create a wide range of shows where somebody gravitates to at least one of these shows. And then NASCAR hopes that it provides the hook to get that person to watch the race on Sunday.

