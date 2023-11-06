Credit: Sky Sports

Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle has had plenty of cringe-worthy interviews over the years while on his F1 grid walk. He can add Sunday’s brief chat with musician Machine Gun Kelly to that list.

The broadcaster was doing his usual pre-race walk before the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos when he came across the rapper.

Mr. Megan Fox seemed confused from the jump about who Brundle was and why they were even talking, leading to several awkward silent pauses and diversions that created a real mess of an interview experience.

Here’s the full exchange, as transcribed by Planet F1:

Martin Brundle: “Good to see you. Welcome to our grid.” Machine Gun Kelly: “*….Long silence….* I have no idea what you said. But thank you.” MB: “I said welcome to the grid. ” MGK: “Thank you. Thank you. Honour to be here..” MB: “Tell us about your career at the moment.” Distracted by Machine Gun Kelly poking at his chest, Brundle said: “That’s a poppy.” MGK: “*Long silence*….”What? What are you saying?” “MB: “Tell us about your career at the moment, what’s going on for you?” “MGK: “Oh, my career…. *Long silence* I don’t think about my career. I don’t think about it.” “MB: “Well, I’ll tell you what, good luck with it, whatever you do. What do you think about our business in F1?” MGK: “Business is great. It’s loud. Your life’s on the line. That’s exciting. I was at a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. That was nice. Yeah, yeah. What do you think about my business?” MB: “We love your business. Because there’s always been a great synergy between the music business and the motor racing business somehow. MGK: “Can you give me your best air guitar? MB: “No, I can’t. I learned the piano once and I know the middle C and that’s about it. MGK: “Let’s do an air piano and air guitar collaboration right now. Three, two, one…” With Brundle not engaging with Kelly’s antics, he just said: “I can’t do it. MGK: “I need keys. I need the piano.” MB: “I probably need to get on because we’ve got some people to see, but they don’t deserve my…” With Kelly having already walked away, giving the camera a thumbs down as he stopped listening to Brundle, the broadcaster said: “Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list…”

To be fair, Kelly and Fox seem like they like to do their own thing for Christmas anyway.

[PlanetF1, @zuesandc0]