Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Are you a Swiftie? Well do I NOT have a job for you.

That’s right …

Gannett Media announced a new job opportunity as a Taylor Swift reporter for The Tennessean and USA Today. But here’s the catch… you have to be an unbiased journalist.

Who is the perfect candidate? Here’s what the job announcement says on the website:

The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift’s ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career. We are looking for a journalist with a voice – but not a bias – able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms. This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift’s tour, offering readers of USA TODAY, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view.

“Not a bias?” Well, I’m out. Good luck finding someone who wants to cover Swift and her rabid “Swifties” fanbase day in and day out who is not part of that community themselves.

USA Today also notes just how much of a cultural aspect Taylor Swift’s career and lifestyle takes on. This means displaying the “significance of her music and growing legacy,” across multiple social media platforms. Maybe they got the idea as the pop culture counterpart to ESPN’s Heat Index completely dedicated to LeBron James’ days with the Miami Heat.

gannett is hiring a taylor swift reporter without a "bias" so basically they're just asking swifties to lie on their applications pic.twitter.com/jdY66wc9lT — grace s. deng is @gracesdeng.bsky.social (@gracesdeng) September 12, 2023

Also captivating a national audience about Taylor Swift doesn’t exactly sound like a daunting task.

There’s literally an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to the cultural aspect of her.

Don’t ask me how I know that.

In this year alone, Swift became the first woman with four albums on the Billboard chart top 10 simultaneously, the most number one albums by a woman in history, the most attended concert by a female artists in the United States and she could be the first concert tour to gross $1 billion (!!!). The only question might be what took so long to look for a dedicated Taylor Swift reporter?