Screen grab: The Grammy Awards

Super Bowl LVIII is just days away and Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift is already one of the event’s biggest storylines.

But before she heads to Japan as The Eras Tour takes over the Tokyo Dome this week, Swift used the 66th annual Grammy Awards to remind everybody who the biggest star in her relationship is. Not only did she win two awards, including Album of the Year for a record fourth time, but she also announced a new highly anticipated upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Of course, Swift’s presence at the Grammy Awards made for fodder during the show’s opening monologue. After the show’s host, Trevor Noah, joked “as Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves” as the “Shake it Off” singer could be seen making her way to her seat, the former host of The Daily Show took aim at the criticism Swift has received for being shown too much during Kansas City Chiefs games.

“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift — like she’s controlling the cameras at the games,” Noah remarked. “Just let her live! Let her live! Tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says ‘Taylor Swift,’ I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football. That’s what I’ll do. Cut!

At that point, the camera cut to NFL player-turned-actor Terry Crews.

“Bam! Just like that! Oh yeah, you like that Terry Crews? You like that Terry Crews? You better fix your face, Terry!” Noah said. “Yeah, we’re watching you all night, Terry. No relaxing for you. Do you work for the CIA, Terry? Huh? I can read lips, Terry, you’d better watch what you say!”

You can watch Noah’s full monologue in the video player below.

At this point, jokes about the NFL’s coverage of Swift watching her boyfriend play football are pretty par for the course. Give Noah this much, however: his joke about the subject went over a lot better than Jo Koy’s did at the Golden Globes.

[CBS]