The Golden Globes aired on CBS this year after the network’s Week 18 doubleheader that ended the NFL regular season. Given the attendance of one Taylor Swift at the awards ceremony, it was the perfect opportunity for some light-hearted crossover humor about how her romance with Travis Kelce was one of the central storylines of the NFL season. Only… it did not go according to plan.

Comedian Jo Koy was hosting the Golden Globes this year. And although the awards show has had the reputation of being on the edgier side in years past (especially when hosted by Ricky Gervais), Koy brought Swift up with a relatively tame joke at her expense, focusing on how much the cameras loved showing her cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? We have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said.

Unfortunately for Koy, the delivery of the joke wasn’t very good. Even worse for Koy was Swift’s reaction, where she stared a hole straight through him so cold it sent him back to the Ice Age.

Taylor Swift completely no-sold this joke from Jo Koy at the Golden Globes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? We have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/jnappFG3lf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 8, 2024

It’s never a great sign for a comedian when he or she has to apologize for the joke afterwards. And Swift’s Mike Tyson like staredown is already on its way to being meme worthy.

In case you’re wondering, Swift actually did comment earlier this year about being shown so often during games to Time Magazine when she was named their Person of the Year:

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she says. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.” She is sensitive to the attention that’s put on her when she shows up. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Soooo… yea, maybe it’s not a laughing matter to Taylor Swift what the Brads, Chads, dads, and comedians think about her presence at NFL games. Either that, or she was too focused thinking about Andy Reid sitting Kelce on Sunday and ending his streak of seven consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. At least Jim Gaffigan got her to laugh later on in the evening so the night wasn’t a total loss.