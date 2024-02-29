Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The comedy world was shaken on Wednesday by the death of Richard Lewis.

But while Lewis will be best remembered for his standup career and reoccurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, he was also a massive sports fan. So much so that following the news of Lewis’ passing as the result of a heart attack, several sportswriters took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that they had exchanged private messages with the standup star on the platform.

In particular, the Ohio State alum remained obsessed with his beloved Buckeyes. As recently as last month, he was conversing with legendary Ohio State beat writer Tim May regarding the Buckeyes’ big offseason.

“Last time @TheRichardLewis and I conversed on X-DM Jan.18 he was fired up about final season of Curb, and he was fired up about what @OhioStateFB had done in recruiting, transfer portal etc,” May wrote on Wednesday. “He was looking forward to ’24 season; his last line was “We’re loaded!!! Go Bucks.”

Bill Rabinowitz, the Ohio State beat writer for The Columbus Dispatch, revealed a similar connection he built with Lewis through his passion for the Buckeyes.

“At the risk of being a name-dropper, I became Twitter friends with Richard Lewis because of his love for Ohio State,” Rabinowitz wrote. “We’d chat occasionally on here, as recently as last week, sometimes about OSU or about Curb. So sad to hear of his passing. Hard to believe he’s gone. RIP, Richard.”

Lewis’ love for sports wasn’t limited to his alma mater. The Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini and ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin were among those to also share memories of exchanging messages with the Brooklyn, New York, native regarding their respective careers.

“Richard Lewis was a big sports fan and sent numerous nice messages over the years,” Russini wrote. “He always stressed staying authentic and most importantly to enjoy the joys of life. I’m going to miss those friendly reminders. Rest in peace kind soul.”

“It’s an NFL Sunday in the fall of 2018. I had just moved back to L.A. and was watching games with some old friends of mine at The Fox and Hounds in Studio City when I get a DM notification from Richard Lewis,” McMenamin shared. “R.I.P. to a very funny man.”

In today’s day and age, it’s easy to be cynical about sports and even sports fandom. But the connections that Lewis built through his love of the industry is a great example of the joy that both can bring.

