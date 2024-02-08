Photo credit: Newsmax

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) mocked President Joe Biden for frequently forgetting names before he amazingly proceeded to forget the name of that really good quarterback on whatever team is playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Tuberville joined The Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax Wednesday evening and near the end of the interview he offered a predictable assessment of Biden’s presidency.

Tuberville: He can’t remember names. Salcedo: Do you wanna make a pick in the Super Bowl? Tuberville: San Francisco has got the best defense. The best quarterback is on the side of the uhh uh Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/NJuljc0SBz — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2024



“The leader in the White House, he can’t remember names, he can’t carry on a conversation,” Tuberville said. “He has to listen to the press corps to give him hints about what he’s talking about. We’re in really bad trouble when it comes to Joe Biden. And hopefully, we’ve only got 10 or 12 more months with him.”

After the scathing review of Biden’s memory, Tuberville was then asked by Salcedo if he wanted to make a Super Bowl pick, a seemingly innocuous question for anyone, but especially for a person who spent decades as a college football head coach. Tuberville dove right in.

“Well, San Francisco’s got the best defense. Obviously, the best quarterback is gonna be on the side of…the uhh…Kansas City Chiefs,” the Republican senator finally said after a long pause. “But they got a running back in San Francisco is pretty dang good.”

What’s that quarterbacks name? Len Dawson, Joe Montana? No that’s not it. It’s Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback Tuberville once claimed he recruited during his time at Texas Tech, a claim that was quickly debunked. But the timing of Tuberville’s bout with forgetfulness was uncanny. It could have been a scene out of a Saturday Night Live skit. But no, it was a scene from Newsmax.

Regardless of your political affiliation, some of Biden’s lapses should be concerning. But to mock him for forgetting names while seemingly forgetting the name of the best quarterback in the NFL, a quarterback you allegedly recruited during your time as a college coach, was ironic, to say the least.

[Newsmax, via Acyn]