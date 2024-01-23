Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump

Stephen A. Smith ditched his aspirations of becoming president of the United States, but he still really wants to debate Donald Trump.

Smith made his second appearance on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday morning to discuss an array of topics and the conversation quickly turned to politics. After reiterating his desire to see the Democratic Party ditch the incumbent president Joe Biden in favor of California governor Gavin Newsom, Smith noted he has no interest in the role, a stark reversal from two years ago, when the First Take host said he would strongly consider a run for president. But while Smith claimed he’s no longer interested in enduring the pay cut it would require to become president, he did note how much he would love to be put on the debate stage against Trump.

Stephen A. Smith told Howard Stern he wants to debate Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/dQUdMvQzP5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 23, 2024



“Obviously, I have my show First Take on ESPN every weekday morning,” Smith told Stern. “I would love to be in a presidential debate. I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week! Name the time and place and I’ll show up!”

Considering Trump’s already unconventional campaign, is it crazy to think he might be willing to take Smith up on the offer? Trump opted to hold counterprogramming events instead of taking part in any GOP primary debates. Why not continue this atypical crusade toward the White House by debating Stephen A. Smith?

Can you think of two better people to have on a stage debating about policy and the future of America than Donald Trump and Stephen A. Smith? Yes, definitely. But don’t worry, because this wouldn’t just be a debate about policy, it would be a debate about physical appearance.

“Do you know what I would do if I was on the stage with Trump and Trump tried to talk about the way that I look?” Smith continued to Stern. “Do you know how much material I would have? Look at him. Are you kidding me? I marvel at how people have limited comebacks for him. Jeb Bush, ‘low energy,’ no comeback. Marco Rubio, ‘little Marco,’ no comeback.”

Stern noted most people don’t want to stoop low and resort to name calling against Trump in a presidential race. But Smith isn’t most people.

“What’s it worth to you, Howard? If it’s worth it to me, I’m gonna be ready,” Smith said. “You gotta be a communicator. If you’re aspiring to be the commander in chief you gotta know how to communicate, you gotta know how to resonate with an audience!”

It wouldn’t be presidential, it wouldn’t represent the best America has to offer, but it would be entertaining.

[Stern]