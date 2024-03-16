Credit: New Heights

Travis and Jason Kelce have done it all. That is, except, host a live recording of their podcast inside a football stadium.

But they’ll do that too next month.

Before Travis was a three-time Super Bowl champion tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Jason was an All-Pro center and Super Bowl winner for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kelce brothers both played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Now, not only are these Ohio natives heading back to school, but they’re bringing their popular “New Heights” podcast with them.

Last week, during a Cincinnati men’s basketball game, it was announced that they would record a live episode from inside Nippert Stadium on April 11.

There aren’t many details available about what else might happen and how people can get tickets, but they’ve set up a website where listeners can sign up for more information when it’s available.

It’s a perfect time to quite literally take the show on the road. Travis is basking in the post-Super Bowl victory glow while Jason officially retired and has plenty of free time (until he inevitably takes a media job).

Certainly, some people are going to wonder if Travis’s girlfriend Taylor Swift might show up, but we have to assume that she’s busy packing way larger stadiums than that one.

