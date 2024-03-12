The New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce reached new heights this year thanks to some newfound listenership. The podcast was already a success, with two of the NFL’s foremost personalities and brothers at that, pulling back the curtain a bit more each and every week.

That newfound listenership culminated in Travis’ high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift going public, bringing a new wave of listeners to New Heights.

Devoted Swift fans, or “Swifties,” are tuning in hoping to catch any insights the Kelce brothers might offer about the pop star or their much-publicized romance. And because of that, New Heights was honored with the Podcast of the Year Award at the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards event on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iHeartRadio (@iheartradio)

“Listen, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis like us,” said Jason. “To receive an award like this is beyond humbling, and we would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all of the 92 percenters out there —A.K.A. Swifties — who voted for us to win this award.

The Swifties undoubtedly played a role. But Travis used his platform to playfully lament that his attempt to meet Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July of last year by leaving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number at the concert wasn’t successful.

This lighthearted reveal, however, may have played a part in their connection, as the couple went public with their relationship just two months later, with Swift acknowledging that it played a factor in getting her attention.

It also played a part in New Heights winning podcast of the year.

“Thank you guys for everything,” said Travis. We truly do have the best fanbase in the entire world. Thank you guys for voting every single day of every single month and every hour that day.”

“We absolutely love making this podcast each and every week,” added Jason. “And it is beyond rewarding when we find out that it resonates with so many people out there and that they get joy out of it because we sure put a lot of that into it.”

[New Heights Show on Instagram]