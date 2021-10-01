Podcast listeners interested in the sports media landscape and the business surrounding their favorite teams and leagues have a new option to add to their queue. The New York Post and Sports Business Journal jointly announced on Thursday that they are launching a new sports media podcast featuring media reporters Andrew Marchand and John Ourand.

Aptly titled The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, this weekly show “will cover and discuss the business beyond the buzzer: the hottest headlines, best/worst of the week, network deals, ratings, trends – everything you need to know inside sports media, with the most informed guys in sports media.”

We are very excited to be teaming up with @Ourand_SBJ for a new Sports Media podcast. https://t.co/W0V0bshHcc pic.twitter.com/0SPjGeHAVf — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 30, 2021

Marchand, a senior sports media columnist for the New York Post, also spent 11 years with ESPN in between his initial and current stints with the paper. While many of his stories are NY-centric, he does report on national media stories as well. Ourand has been covered the media world for Sports Business Journal since 2006 and many sports fans know him from his TV ratings and media deal updates on Twitter. Both cover ESPN and all the major networks extensively.

Should be a fun listen. Congrats to them. https://t.co/gaNytZYNi7 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 30, 2021

While the trailer is currently up, episodes of the show will be released weekly every Wednesday starting on Oct. 6 wherever you get your podcasts.

[NY Post/SBJ]