Kenny Smith is one of the longest running NBA studio analysts ever, cohosting TNT’s Inside the NBA since 1998. In a new interview, “The Jet” revealed which active NBA superstars would be best-suited to do a show like his and break down the game.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast in a conversation released Wednesday, Smith explained that the best players on the best teams who are thoughtful about basketball would fare much better than simply the controversial pests.

His list included 2020 NBA Finals MVP LeBron james, 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry.

“(Giannis’) honesty would reek through the television screen and drip out into your living room,” Smith explained.

As for Curry, the intricacy of his greatness would set him apart.

“Steph Curry, his ability to explain how he’s great when you ask him a question,” Smith said. “In 15 seconds, he can explain it and break it down into simplicity, so he would be great at it.”

And Smith couldn’t leave out the league’s all-time leading scorer, who is known for his photographic memory and next-level basketball IQ.

“LeBron obviously would be great at it,” Smith said. “His memory of things that happened and when they happened would always elude anyone else, because he could probably recall things as players say he does, and we would see that on television.”

But while some hoops observers might believe a confrontational showman like Patrick Beverley or Dillon Brooks might make a good analyst, Smith doesn’t see it that way.

“Everyone thinks the guys who are very controversial are going to be good at it, I don’t always agree with that,” The Jet explained. “Controversy is like cotton candy, it dissolves real quickly. But substance stays. That’s the difference with our show, there’s always going to be a next guy who can poke the bear, but we feed the bear.”

It remains to be seen which NBA stars from this generation will go into TV. They certainly don’t need the money in the way Smith or Charles Barkley may have.

Then again, fellow Inside panelist Shaquille O’Neal is one of sports’ most prolific investors and entertainers, but joined the show likely out of a passion for being around the game. At Fox Sports, Tom Brady is doing the same as he preps to call NFL games this fall.

If even one of Antetokounmpo, Curry or James were to join an NBA studio show, we would all be better for it.

