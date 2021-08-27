The Field of 68 podcast network that Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster launched last October is expanding into college football with a The Field of 12 podcast network, also featuring many prominent former college stars. Here’s that new network’s Twitter announcement:

BREAKING NEWS! Today's the day. We are THRILLED to announce the launch of The Field of 12, a college football podcast and digital media network from the folks that brought you @TheFieldOf68. HIT THE LINKS! SUBSCRIBE! https://t.co/3KD7Ximgyqhttps://t.co/w8n0Cp1YRO A thread 1/ — Where college football happens (@TheFieldOf12) August 26, 2021

Here’s more on the six shows launching this week from a Field of 12 release:

The six shows that will be launching this week: “THE FIELD OF 12 AFTER DARK,” a Saturday night live stream that will be anchored by QB whisperer, George Whitfield, and will include former college football star quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg, Trevor Knight and Bryce Petty. “The B1G Show”, featuring former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry and former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg covering the Big Ten. “SEC Primetime with Starks and Stoern,” featuring former Florida lineman Max Starks and former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner. “The Trevor & Bryce Show,” with former All-Americans Trevor Knight, from Oklahoma, and Bryce Petty, from Baylor, covering the Big 12. “One on Ones: Harry vs. Coty,” starring former Tennessee Titan teammates Harry Douglas and Coty Sensabaugh. Harry starred at Louisville as a wide receiver, while Coty played cornerback for Clemson. And joining the Field of 12 is “Ted & Yogi’s Pac-12 Adventure,” a popular podcast that features your favorite Pac-12 on-air team, Yogi Roth, Ted Robinson and producer Michael Molinari.

This expansion partly comes from a new multi-year partnership with Chicago-based betting company Rush Street Interactive and their BetRivers brand. Here’s more on that partnership from a Rush Street release:

As college football kicks-off this weekend, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is expanding its commitment to college football by signing an exclusive partnership for BetRivers.com with the Field of 68 and the Field of 12 media network. This innovative media network will include five weekly podcasts produced in conjunction with BetRivers, featuring a number of former college football superstars, covering each of the Power Five conferences in addition to a live, Saturday night broadcast reacting to the biggest games and stories of the day “We are excited to exclusively partner with the Field of 68 and Field of 12 Media Network to make the season even more thrilling for college football fans,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com. “These shows, hosted by former college football stars who will be sharing their expertise and insights, exclusively offer our players a unique betting and engagement experience that will enhance the excitement that comes with college sports betting.”

It’s certainly interesting to see another college podcasting network launched, and to see the Field of 68 team expand their concept to college football and sign up a lot of notable former players. (Some of them, including Perry, have also developed media careers and other podcasts by this point, so this won’t be new to all of them.) We’ll see how this expansion to college football goes for this network, and for BetRivers.

