Podcast networks have become a big thing recently, but it’s interesting to see a new sport-specific one, and to see that being launched by two prominent writers rather than a larger media company. The new network in question is “Field of 68,” a college basketball media network launched by Jeff Goodman (known for work with ESPN and Stadium) and Rob Dauster (known for work with NBC, SI, and more). And they have some other prominent names on board as well. Here’s more from their release:

Long-time college basketball insiders Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster have joined forces with numerous former college stars and prominent media members to launch the Field of 68 Media Network. Goodman, the industry’s leading news-breaker and the most well-known voice in the college hoops media landscape, and Dauster, who spent the last 12 years working for national outlets like NBC Sports, Sports Illustrated and NBCSN, with spearhead a podcast network bringing together a new generation of creators and providing the caliber of content you can only get from people that live the game.

The network is launching this week with three national podcasts: “The Goodman and Hummel Podcast” (featuring Goodman and former Purdue star Robbie Hummel), “Inside The Mind of Miles” (featuring former Nebraska coach Tim Miles) and “The Rebound Podcast” (featuring Dauster). Beyond those national podcasts, they’re also going to feature 12 podcasts focused on particular teams, which will be up and going before the season starts. Here’s a list of those:

• Carolina Conversation (North Carolina) with Shammond Williams

• Bulldog Broadcast (Gonzaga) with Dan Dickau

• Beale Street Bullies (Memphis) with Antonio Anderson

• The Scorer’s Table (Syracuse) with Eric Devendorf

• Blue Blood on the Main Line (Villanova) with Jason Fraser

• Rock Chalk J-Hawk (Kansas) with Jeff Hawkins

• Burner Turner Show (Kentucky) with Wayne Turner

• House of Hoosier (Indiana) with A.J. Guyton

• Goins in Detail (Michigan State) with Kenny Goins

• One Man Wolfpack (N.C. State) with Scott Wood

• Gator Basketball and Beyond (Florida) with Patric Young

• Floyd Street’s Finest (Louisville) with Jeff Greer

• The Sic’em 365 Podcast (Baylor) with Jason King and Ashley Hodge

• Talking out LOWD (Dayton) with Dan Sullivan

That’s a good group of teams to cover, and it’s a notable mix of involved people, from media figures like King, Hodge and Greer to already-established podcasters like Sullivan to people known for playing careers (most of the others). And the former players are at different stages themselves, with some like Goins, Young and Devendorf still playing overseas, and others moving on to media (Dickau) or coaching (Anderson, Fraser, Hawkins). We’ll see how this podcast network turns out, but it’s certainly an interesting idea, and Dauster and Goodman have a lot of talent on board.

