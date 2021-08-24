A couple of interesting recent developments in the sports podcasting space have been current and former athletes getting more involved and podcasts looking back at particular sports (or sports–adjacent) events. The upcoming Glory Days: Dreams and Nightmares podcast will combine those two approaches, with former Ohio State football players Joshua Perry (seen at right above) and Evan Spencer (seen at left above) teaming up with veteran TV exec Chris Caldwell for this look back at the Buckeyes’ 2014 championship season. Perry and Spencer will host the 11-episode podcast, with Caldwell moderating, and former Ohio State co-captain Curtis Grant offering a “Captain’s Perspective” segment on each episode.

The podcast will have its first episode premiere Wednesday across podcasting platforms (including Apple Podcasts and Spotify), with subsequent episodes coming most Wednesdays through the fall. And a preview clip of the podcast suggests that they’re willing to pull back the curtain quite a bit, as with these criticisms from Perry of then-Ohio State head coach (and now Jacksonville Jaguars head coach) Urban Meyer’s driving:

“Urban Meyer might be the worst driver I have ever been in the car with. Here is the reason why: Anytime that he gets pulled over, he is not held accountable. Let me explain. Me and Craig Fada were going to meet Jim Schmidtke, who was with Athletes in Action at COSI (Center of Science and Industry) here in Columbus. It’s this science-deal museum. Interactive. Hands on. There was this movie playing that Jim suggested that we all go see together.”

“I think Urban had the Audi by then. The S7. Sportback. Really slick car. Stop signs did not exist. Red lights did not matter. Had not heard of a speed limit. I am white-knuckled, clenching the seat, what is going on?”

“And I am like, ‘Coach, why are you driving like this? Did you not see that stop sign? What happens when you get pulled over?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, typically they’ll pull me over and they’ll be like ‘Hey, you’re Urban Meyer.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Yep.’ And they’ll be like, ‘Man, great season you had last year,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Thanks.’ And then they’ll be like, ‘Hey coach, can I get an autograph?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Sure. And they’ll let me go.’ I don’t think he came to a complete stop one time until we pulled up to COSI.”

That’s quite the story. And while it’s probably not that unexpected to many that famous coaches get some favorable treatment from law enforcement, it’s certainly interesting to have it on the record. It’s significant that it’s Perry saying this, too, as in addition to his past as an Ohio State and NFL player, he currently works for Big Ten Network and 97.1 FM in Columbus. So he’s pretty aware of the media side of the business and of how much attention comments like these are likely to get. And this isn’t the only story Perry’s told about Meyer so far; here’s another one, on Meyer telling him he never would have recruited him.

If the rest of the podcast is as candid as this, there might be more notable revelations ahead.

[GloryDaysPodcasts.com]