A new basketball podcast is set to launch by the man who knows it best both on and off the court.

The Why with Dwyane Wade is set to debut on Wed., January 17th as Wade hosts conversations with the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

“As someone who is always curious and wanting to learn, I am looking forward to sitting down with some of my friends, peers and people I admire most to hear more about their ‘why’ and what motivates them to get up every day to do what they do,” Wade said in a press release. “iHeartPodcasts is a true leader in the industry and I am excited and grateful to partner with them for my first show.”

The debut itself is set to be a candid roundtable conversation with some of the most legendary names in NBA history. The two-part premiere episode will feature the names of Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol. The group will cover an array of topics including “personal challenges amongst themselves, the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat rivalry, their experiences as rookies, and what really makes someone a greatest of all time.”



Other guests include Carmelo Anthony, Rick Ross, Pat Riley, David Grutman, Lindsey Vonn and more.

“Dwyane Wade has always been a force on and off the court, and his influence reaches fans of sports, pop culture and beyond,” said Will Pearson, President, iHeartPodcasts. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the iHeartPodcasts family, and excited for listeners to get up-close-and-personal with Dwyane and his guests.”

The first episode of The Why with Dwyane Wade, which is a co-production of iHeartPodcasts and Wade’s 59th & Prairie Entertainment, will be available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms. This comes after Wade’s previous media work with Turner/WBD Sports.