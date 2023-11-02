Credit: @ALLCITY_Network on X

AllCity Network, the digital media startup with outfits in Denver, Phoenix, Chicago and Philadelphia, on Wednesday announced a slate of live daily national sports shows. The new slate features Tim Legler on basketball, Brian Baldinger on football and Pete Blackburn on hockey.

AllCity National is the company’s first foray into large-scale talk shows after success in the hyperlocal sports talk space. AllCity staffers Adam Mares and Anthony Gargano as well as a team of producers will join the national personalities for daily streams breaking down each sport.

Introducing ALLCITY National! A new lineup of national shows featuring some of your favorite personalities… with more to come soon ? pic.twitter.com/82L1SRz5dZ — ALLCITY Network (@ALLCITY_Network) November 1, 2023

AllCity launched in Philadelphia in September after Chicago in 2022 and Phoenix in 2021. The company originally launched as BSN Denver a decade ago but exploded in 2019 and 2020 under the new DNVR banner. CEO Brandon Spano recently told Marketing Brew AllCity can now “pop up” new local brands “like Chick-fil-As.”

Gargano was the subject of a breach of contract lawsuit after leaving 97.5 The Fanatic to join PHLY earlier this fall. AllCity ultimately settled with Beasley Media Group, which operates The Fanatic in Philadelphia.

The AllCity National lineup is pretty impressive as a starting point for a fledgling sports media company. Legler can be seen on SportsCenter after big NBA matchups. Baldinger is an analyst for NFL Network. And Blackburn has covered hockey for Fox, CBS and Bally Sports as well as WEEI in Boston.

AllCity built its brand on wall-to-wall streaming video coverage of every major team in each local market. They are making a bet that same model will work at the national level, even with more competition.