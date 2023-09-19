Credit: PHLY Sports

Just a week after the launch of digital sports outlet PHLY, one of its key personalities is being sued by a competing Philadelphia sports media company. Anthony Gargano allegedly breached the non-compete clause in his contract with 97.5 The Fanatic.

Gargano hosts a midday radio show for The Fanatic, but was hired by AllCity Sports to help launch PHLY. AllCity CEO Brandon Spano told The Philadelphia Inquirer that PHLY wanted to put Gargano “in a position to do something that was different” while still hosting for The Fanatic.

Gargano has not appeared on his Fanatic show since Sept. 11 when PHLY launched.

PHLY’s launch promotions teased the addition of Gargano soon. He is expected to write and cohost PHLY shows. He will also launch a national NFL show that will appear across All City platforms in Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix and Denver.

That won’t change despite the lawsuit, Spano added.

“They’re looking at it through their lens, thinking we’re trying to tear down their station,” Spano said. “The fact is we talked to everyone in Philly, and some people just happened to work at Beasley.”

Gargano hosts a national NFL show for Fox Sports. He reportedly agreed with The Fanatic to an exception to the non-compete clause for that show because it predated his employment with Beasley.

The Inquirer also reported PHLY hired three others from The Fanatic as well as others from 94.1 WIP and writers from The Athletic and Philly Voice.

PHLY also hired Fanatic host Devon Givens, who reportedly must wait until early November as he waits out his own non-compete.

Of course the specifics of Gargano’s contract will matter to the course of the lawsuit. But certainly his role at PHLY appears to compete with The Fanatic’s radio business.

Gargano’s contract with Beasley goes through October 2024, the lawsuit states.

[The Philadelphia Inquirer]