On Wednesday, The National Pickleball League, LLC (NPL) announced its inaugural television agreement with CBS Sports in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 season.

NPL’s partnership with CBS Sports will begin with an exclusive two-hour special of the Gamma Sports NPL Championship on January 31st, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The CBS Sports Network two-hour special will showcase the entire championship weekend, where in a thrilling showdown, the Indy Drivers team– comprising stars Rick Witsken, Kim Jagd, Nathalie Bagby, and Tao Thongvanh — who claimed the inaugural championship title against the Austin Ignite.

In addition to this championship coverage, CBS Sports Network is set to broadcast more NPL content during the 2024 season.

“We are delighted to bring the unique and entertaining experience of professional pickleball to CBS Sports and their platforms as we launch Year Two of the National Pickleball League,” said Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer, NPL, in a release. “This partnership is a clear indication of the demand for pickleball programming in North America, providing NPL more national television exposure to tell stories about our players, teams and fans who have such a passion for this sport. We are entering an exciting new era for the NPL, both on and off the court, and we are thrilled to be working with CBS Sports to bring our league to new heights.”

The NPL is the leading nationwide team competition for professional pickleball players in the Champions Division who are aged 50 and over. The league showcases elite players from around the world. Season Two of the league will commence in May of 2024, featuring official matches that promise to bring together top-tier talent for an exciting and competitive display of pickleball prowess.

