The Cincinnati Bengals have developed a rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs lately. The two teams met in consecutive AFC Championship Games in 2022 and 2023, splitting the meetings, both of them two high-octane contests.

Words have been exchanged, trash talk has landed everywhere on the map, and then some, and most importantly, fun’s been had. Nobody has been out of pocket and hasn’t crossed any lines. In this day and age, that’s a relief.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Le Batard and the gang invited Bengals’ wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the show. Chase and Higgins have had their moments in the rivalry. Higgins recorded a prolific performance in the 2022 AFC Championship Game en route to the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988-89 season.

This weekend, Peacock will broadcast the first NFL playoff game on the streaming service, featuring the Miami Dolphins and, you guessed it, the Chiefs.

Will Chase or Higgins be watching? Le Batard moved to ask the Bengals’ receivers if they plan to subscribe to Peacock for this weekend’s Chiefs-Dolphins game. Suffice it to say… if they had the service, they’d look elsewhere. Both Chase and Higgins were silent following Le Batard’s question.

“Will you guys be subscribing to Peacock this weekend just to watch Chiefs/Dolphins?” Florida Man, Dan Le Batard asks Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase one of the most ridiculous questions they’ve ever heard.

“Will you guys, will both of you be subscribing to Peacock this weekend just to watch Chiefs-Dolphins?” Le Batard asked. Four seconds of silence followed the question, and both Chase and Higgins were silent.

“Ummmmm… hey, I mean, if my wingman over there helps me pay for it, we could get some wings,” Chase joked. Higgins just smiled and laughed quietly.

It doesn’t seem like tensions have necessarily eased over between KC and Cincinnati. To be fair, that’s probably a plus for everyone, as sports rivalries are always welcomed.

